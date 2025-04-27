Hacks Went Back To Vegas, And It Made Me Miss The Old Seasons For One Big Reason

HBO has always been a home for acclaimed TV content, and those with a Max subscription are currently being treated to the return of beloved projects like The Last Of Us and Hacks. The latter's fourth season has been a total joy to watch, especially the third episode "What Happens in Vegas." I loved being back in that titular city, but it made me realize how much I miss it being the primary setting of the Emmy-winning series.

While folks figure out how to stream Hacks Season 4, I surprisingly find myself feeling nostalgic about the earlier seasons. Namely the color and shenanigans that came with it being primarily set in Las Vegas. It's a city like no other, and seeing the contrasting ways Ava and Deborah function within it is always fodder for great comedic beats.

To be clear: Hacks is a pretty perfect show, and is arguably the best comedy on TV right now. I didn't even realize how much I missed Vegas as a setting until we were back there in its debaucherous glory. I'm invested in seeing our two protagonists fight and collaborate on Debra's new TV show, but "What Happens in Vegas" was definitely a return to form that brought back the energy of the show's scrappy beginnings.

Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans Hacks is available to stream exclusively with a Max subscription, and savings are available with yearly plans.

Hacks has a strong ensemble, and in some ways Vegas is just part of it. And just like fans are waiting for Kaitlin Olsen's return as DJ, maybe we're left to wait and wonder when the show might return to the City of Sin. It feels like the creatives behind Hacks are methodically mapping out their story, and given the quality of the first three seasons, I'm going along for the ride.

(Image credit: HBO)

Perhaps the biggest complaint about Hacks Season 4 comes from fans waiting for its two central characters to finally reconcile their relationship. Deborah and Ava's collaboration and complicated friendship is truly the heart of the show, so it's hard to see the continued strain as they work on developing the new late night series. But, in the rare moments where they're able to put the past behind them magic usually follows.

The juxtaposition between status for Deborah and Ava is a huge part of the story, as well as fodder for countless funny moments between the two. Nowhere is that discrepancy more obvious than when they're back in Las Vegas. Jean Smart's living legend knows the mayor, can procure mass amounts of drugs, and has VIP status in a variety of locations. Then there's Ava, who was along for the ride and cross faded with her new employees.

Hacks airs new episodes Thursdays on HBO as part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if/when we get back to Vegas.