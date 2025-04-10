How To Watch Hacks Season 4 Online And Stream The Emmy-Winning Comedy Drama Series From Anywhere

How To Watch Hacks Season 4 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Thursday, April 10 (US, CA) | Friday, April 11 (UK, AU) New Episodes: weekly from 9pm ET / 6pm PT US Stream: Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | Stan (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Hacks Season 4: Synopsis

Don’t be fooled by the title: Hacks is the side-splitting product of some consummate showbiz pros. Starring the incomparable Jean Smart as legendary comic Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as sterling comedy writer Ava, this Max Original series continues to yield lots of heart, laughs, and critical acclaim thanks to its creative team and central cast. Read further below for how to watch Hacks Season 4 online and stream new episodes weekly from anywhere with a VPN.

The Emmy-winning trio of Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky are back to chart the stormy next chapter in Ava and Deborah’s tumultuous professional relationship. Season 3 saw Deborah flung back into the limelight, the epitome of her newfound fame being when Tom Cruise adds her to his coconut cake list. Ava, meanwhile, was thriving in LA as a writer on a Peabody-winning TV show after being fired by Deborah and settling down with her Hollywood girlfriend Ruby (Lorenza Izzo).

But Deborah and Ava are soon working together again. With Ava’s help, and in spite of a supercut of Deborah's offensive old material resurfacing online, she’s given her dream job of hosting Late Night. But she denies her protégé the head writer job, feeling her every move is already under scrutiny simply because she’s a woman. To our surprise, Ava retaliated by playing her unscrupulous ace. She blackmails Deborah with the knowledge of her dalliance with the head of the media conglomerate that owns the TV network. Not a good look to her new employers.

A bristling Deborah relents and Ava takes the coveted post. But, needless to say, distrust and manipulation don’t make for a very amicable work environment, and Season 4 will find both of them giving their all to make their Late Night tenure a historic success.

Anchored by the impeccable chemistry of Smart and Einbinder, this season will also find Downs back as their manager, Jimmy, alongside the Emmy-nominated Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Kaitlyn Olson, and Megan Stalter as Jimmy’s hilariously hopeless assistant Kayla. They’ll be joined by some fantastic new cast members, too, among them Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Michaela Watkins (The Dropout), and Eric Balfour (Six Feet Under).

Early notices suggest this brilliantly written, expertly acted comedy has lost none of its spark, with The Wrap commenting that the show remains “just as funny and vicious as ever,” and Collider agreeing that it’s “still undeniably one of the best things on television.”

It’s going to be another sensational season. So, keep ready to find out how to watch Hacks Season 4 online, and catch every episode of the award-winning show from anywhere.

(Image credit: Max)

How to Watch Hacks Season 4 online in the US

The acclaimed comedy drama returns. US viewers can watch Hacks Season 4 exclusively on Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer, from Thursday, April 10, with brand-new episodes available every week from 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Cut the cord? Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively), or, to get even more bang for your buck, purchase Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will cost $9.99 a month until you cancel.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

How to watch Hacks online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Hacks Season 4 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Hacks Season 4 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Hacks Season 4 head to Max.

Watch Hacks Season 4 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Based in the Great North? Canadians can watch Hacks Season 4 when they subscribe to Crave. The new season debuts from Thursday, April 10, with episodes available through the HBO1 channel at 9pm ET/PT, and through Crave’s on-demand platform.

There are three plans to choose from with Crave. Basic is its cheapest at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

How to watch Hacks Season 4 online in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Jean Smart is back as Deborah Vance, and UK viewers can watch Hacks Season 4 from Friday, April 11, on Sky TV or NOW, and in line with its US debut. Episodes will initially air on Sky Max at 2am BST every Friday morning, and be repeated at 9pm BST for the night owls among us.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 6-month minimum term membership at £6.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel at any time.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch Hacks Season 4 online in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

The Golden Globe-winning series is available to stream on Stan Down Under, and Aussies can watch all-new Hacks beginning from Friday, April 11. Scroll on below for the full episode release schedule.

A basic Stan membership costs AU$12 a month, although at AU$22 the top-tier Premium plan offers 4K Ultra HD Video quality, streaming on up to four devices, and the ability to download content to watch offline too. And, unlike a lot of OTT services, every subscription level is ad-free.

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

Hacks Season 4 Trailer

Hacks Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Who Is The Cast Of Hacks Season 4?

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaefer

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Jr.

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Helen Hunt as Winnie Landell

Tony Goldwyn as Bob Lipka

Kaitlin Olson as as Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr.

Robby Hoffman as Randi

Julianne Nicholson as TBC

Michaela Watkins as TBC

Bresha Webb as TBC

Eric Balfour as TBC

Danny Jolles as TBC

Gavin Matts as TBC

Grover Whitmore, III, as TBC

Chelsea Holmes as TBC

Jasmine Ashanti as TBC

Matt Oberg as TBC

Sandy Honig as TBC

Hacks Season 4, Episode Release Schedule

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 1: Thursday, April 10

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 2: Thursday, April 10

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 3: Thursday, April 17

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 4: Thursday, April 24

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 5: Thursday, May 1

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 6: Thursday, May 8

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 7: Thursday, May 15

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 8: Thursday, May 15

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 9: Thursday, May 22

Hacks Season 4 – Episode 10: Thursday, May 29

What To Expect From Hacks Season 4 As per the Warner Bros. Discovery Press Release: “Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.”