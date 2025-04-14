Hacks Season Four Premiere Was Almost Perfect, But I Have A Complaint About Deborah And Ava

Season four of Hacks, aka one of the best comedies on TV right now, finally hit the 2025 TV Schedule, and the two-part premiere was nearly perfect. The season picked up right where Season 3’s cliffhanger left on, thrusting the characters into preparing for Deborah Vance’s new late-night show. As great as the first two episodes were, I can’t help but complain about Deborah and Ava’s relationship.

I Really Enjoyed Jimmy And Kayla In The First Two Episodes

One of the strongest aspects of the first two episodes of Hacks was Jimmy and Kayla, whose actors continue to have amazing chemistry with each other. Now officially partners, the two are trying to get their agency up and running. However, that is quite challenging, given they can’t even decide on a name.

Between Jimmy juggling his feuding clients and Kayla attempting to lock down her agenting niche (pets and babies), every scene between the two is a masterclass in comedy. Add that with their quirky new agent, and it’s clear why the showrunners have their eyes set on a potential spinoff centered around the unlikely duo.

But I’m Worried About Deborah And Ava’s Relationship… Again

As great as Jimmy and Kayla are, Hacks really is about Deborah and Ava, and yet, it seems like they keep making the same mistakes over and over again. To be fair, it’s not entirely Season 4’s fault. The real problem stems from the Season 3 finale, which felt it necessary to end on a dramatic cliffhanger (something I wish more showrunners would realize isn't necessary).

In case you don’t remember, Debora promises Ava the head writer position on her new late-night show and then rescinds the offer when she realizes her career is really on the line if the show flops. Feeling slighted, Ava decides to blackmail the icon into giving her the job, which Deborah does at the start of Season 4.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Hacks is streaming exclusively on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Deborah doesn’t take lightly to being blackmailed so she tries just about everything to get Ava to quit and/or get fired, but nothing works. Instead, the two decide to call a reluctant truce in order to save the show and their careers.

If all of that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s basically the same thing that happened at the start of the last two seasons. I understand why it keeps happening because it creates the most dramatic cliffhanger at the end of a season, but when the new one has to spend the first two episodes undoing it, the dramatics of it start to wear off.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After all, there’s no way that Deborah and Ava are going to stay mad at each other the entire season when everyone knows they’re better when they work together. Sure, they still bicker and throw jabs at each other, but it comes from a playful uncurrent instead of one tinged with hatred. The good news is that the two have already agreed to a truce, which means it shouldn’t be long until they’re back in each other's good graces.

You can stream Hacks with an active Max subscription and catch new episodes when they drop on Thursdays.