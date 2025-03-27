The Handmaid’s Tale Showrunner Promises ‘Satisfying’ Ending To Season 6, And I’m Hoping She’s Correct

Each streaming service has a few super popular shows, and for those with a Hulu subscription, The Handmaid's Tale is definitely on that list. The book to screen adaptation brought Margaret Atwood's novel to life, and it became an Emmy-winning success. The sixth and final season is about to start airing, and the showrunner promises a "satisfying" ending. Given my strong emotions tied to the show, I sincerely hope she's right.

What we know about The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 is limited, but it's going to be the final chapter in the long-running series. The pressure is on to stick the landing, and not join the ranks of disappointing TV finales. Showrunner Yahlin Chang spoke to SFX Magazine about the final chapter, and trying to give fans everything they want. In her words:

Honestly, we all know that this show can be a hard watch sometimes. Often hopes are dashed and expectations are thwarted. So in this season I wanted it to be super-satisfying and rewarding for our fans, who are the best fans in the world. We also had the opportunity, because it’s the final season, to really dabble in some wish fulfillment.

That's definitely a thrilling update. Since Season 6 was planned as the final entry into The Handmaid's Tale, it sounds like the writers and team behind the show got to throw everything at it. Gilead is actually rebelling, and it sounds like fans are finally going to get to see the people of the fictional country rise.

"Wish fulfillment" is definitely not something I would use to typically describe the events of The Handmaid's Tale. The acclaimed drama is often grueling to watch, with fans like myself watching for years as our favorite characters are brutalized, murdered, and completely stripped of their identity. But it seems like Season 6 is going to finally give fans what they want, which will presumably come with the powerful figures in Gilead finally getting theirs.

Every TV viewer wants a satisfying ending to their favorite shows, but that's easier said than done. Just look at Game of Thrones's controversial ending or the final season of Dexter. And for The Handmaid's Tale, fans are going to want to see June finally get her happy ending.

There is one bit of wish fulfillment I have that I'm not expecting to actually come to fruition for Season 6: the return of Emily. Alexis Bledel departed the series after four seasons, and her fan favorite character was written off at the start of Season 5. She's seemingly not going to be back for the final set of episodes, which means we might not ever get answers as to her fate.

If Bledel doesn't physically appear, maybe Emily can at least be referenced in the final episodes. I just don't want the show to end without finding out if she's still alive! Fan questions will begin to be answered when The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 debuts April 6th as part of the TV premiere list.