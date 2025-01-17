Harrison Ford Gave His Shrinking Castmate A Star Wars Compliment And She Couldn’t Believe It: ‘He Hates Talking About It So Much’

Harrison Ford’s Han Solo is one of the most iconic movie characters ever, but the actor has made it clear over the years that he doesn’t want to be solely defined by his roles in the best Star Wars movies . Over the years, Ford has earned himself a reputation of being a bit of a grump regarding answering questions on the franchise (and who can blame him a decade after his character’s death )? However, recently the actor voluntarily quoted Star Wars for a completely unrelated reason, and it’s getting attention.

For the last few years, Harrison Ford has been part of the cast of Shrinking, which is available to stream for those with an Apple TV+ subscription . When the actor was interviewed for a Los Angeles Times profile on his co-star, Jessica Williams, here’s how he was quoted:

She gets where the jokes are and she doesn’t require a lot of talk about it. With her, I think of Yoda: ‘There is no talk, only do.’ She’s stretched my imagination.

Wow, look at Harrison Ford talking about Yoda willy nilly! The 82-year-old actor said these words while speaking to the outlet on the phone and gushing about Jessica Williams’ ability to improvise on set. It’s certainly a special set of words to hear from anyone, but from Han Solo himself? When the segment of the interview was mentioned on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Williams shared her reaction, saying this:

He hates talking about it so much that I could not believe that he, like, volunteered it.

There’s obviously so many great Star Wars movie quotes from over the years, and some Yoda phrases are iconic. People quote Yoda all the time, but Harrison Ford can actually say he met the creature himself back when he was part of the original films.

As the story goes of how the actor was cast as Han Solo , he was chosen while doing carpentry for Francis Ford Coppola. While it sounds like what dreams are made of, and certainly must have been, Ford has called Han Solo a one-dimensional character and when the actor was asked about his favorite memory from the franchise in 2020, he said the “utter disdain of the crew”.

Perhaps he loves working with Jessica Williams so much that he figured if he was going to go viral for something Star Wars-related, it would be for him saying all the good things about his co-star? Either way, the actress was very grateful for his words, and just in awe of how much of an “icon” he is. The actress recalled a couple of times while filming with him that his role of Han Solo just came up without her trying to.

Along with the current two seasons of the seriess available now, you can look forward to Shrinking Season 3 on the way and Ford starring in Captain America: Brave New World, hitting theaters on February 14.