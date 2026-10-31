Harry Potter’s Snape Actor Paapa Essiedu Shares A Refreshing Take On The Backlash He’s Faced

HBO’s Harry Potter show has sparked more than a few thoughts amongst Wizarding World fans, with much of that discussion centered around the new cast. One of the biggest ongoing discussions has to do with the casting of Professor Severus Snape, who’s being played by Paapa Essiedu. Unfortunately, the seasoned British actor has received significant backlash and even death threats for taking on the role. Essiedu has taken the negative commentary in stride, however, and he recently shared a refreshing take on it as well.

Much of the criticism surrounding Essiedu’s Snape casting has to do with the fact that he’s of African descent. In J.K. Rowling’s books, Snape is described as being Caucasian and is also depicted as such in the original films, where he’s played by the late Alan Rickman. Essiedu, for his part, is fully aware of the chatter surrounding him and, based on his recent chat with Variety at the Time100 Next Gala, he seemingly knew such blowback would occur. Nevertheless, the star isn’t focusing on the vitriol but something else instead:

The whole team has been so supportive of me. Obviously, my priority is the work. I wouldn’t take this job on [otherwise], but I walk into it with open eyes. I understand the broad spectrum of what the reaction to what we’re doing means, and I take that mantle on with an open and full heart. I’ve also been blown away by a lot of the support and well-wishes and excitement.

Now, that’s what I call exuding grace under fire. What the Gangs of London alum seems to have struck is a firm balance when it comes to acknowledging the backlash. He certainly remains cognizant of it and isn’t remaining ignorant to what people are saying. Nevertheless, he wisely seems to be choosing not to remain fixated on it. I also love that he’s also choosing to zero in on the more positive aspects of the situation, as there are indeed those who are supportive and are open to him taking on Snape.

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Even though Paapa Essiedu seems to have a level-headed take on some of the more brutal responses to his hiring, it’s still unfortunate that he’s had to contend with such remarks at all. What’s been encouraging to see, though, is that the producers behind Harry Potter are taking those death threats very seriously by providing the necessary training and security. Additionally, Essiedu has been receiving support from fellow HP alums, with one being Jason Isaacs. The Lucius Malfoy icon spoke in defense of Essiedu amid the backlash.

Essiedu was tapped for the role of Snape around early 2025, and there remained considerable curiosity as to how he would look in character. The first images hinted at what appeared to be a somewhat smoother-looking Snape complete with dreads. At this point, Essiedu isn’t exactly keen on calling his character a style icon, but he’s not made at the praise for the costuming:

I think the aesthetic is important. I don’t know if style is necessarily at the forefront of my mind when generating the character, but I think the way he looks tells so much about who he is — and who he wants people to think he is. It’s all incredibly well thought through and collaborated with the incredible costume department.

At this point, I’m more than ready to see how Paapa Essiedu brings his own flair to the role of Snape. We’ll see that when Harry Potter premieres on HBO (and debuts for HBO Max subscription holders as well) on Christmas Day amid the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, hopefully, Essiedu will continue to be able to maintain his personal peace amid the sea of unpleasant comments.