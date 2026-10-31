Jennifer Lawrence Looked Back At Her Oscars Tripping Dress, And It’s Not The Volume She’s Unsure About
J-Law airs out a couple of unexpected Oscar regrets.
Is Jennifer Lawrence ever going to live down that moment when she tripped right before winning her first Oscar? I’d blame the dress, even though I loved the moment and thought it was so real. That’s not what the actress is doing. She just talked about her iconic 2013 fashion moment at the Academy Awards, and it wasn’t the gown’s puffy quality that she’s doubtful about all these years later.
J-Law Shares Her Thoughts On Her 2013 Oscars Dress Now
If you can believe it, it’s been over thirteen years since Lawrence accepted Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook at the age of 22. These days she’s 36, more seasoned and a mother of two kids. Here’s some of her thoughts on the gown now:
J-Law could be ungrateful for the dress after the drama it caused her. I mean once she even had to defend why the fall wasn’t fake, and has recalled an even cringier moment that happened that night. Although it was still clearly a very special moment for her, and there’s a lot she still loves about what she wore over a decade later. You can see her talking about it here:
It really was a wonderful Oscar dress. Again, I’d think J-Law would be complaining about the volume of the lower half of the dress, but something else came up for her.
It’s Not The Tripping Throwing Her Off Years Later
Honestly, I think it aged quite well. This is the one complaint she had about the dress:
The “backlace” is definitely a style that’s come and gone over the years (as most trends go). It most famously was a thing back in the 1920s and 1930s, but has been revived again and again by Old Hollywood, then Princess Diana in the 80s and this J-Law moment was part of a more recent uptick in it.
While J-Law wasn’t sure about it now, the backlace was all the rage on red carpets in 2025. W Magazine noticed the trend on the likes of Margaret Qualley, Michelle Yeoh and Sabrina Carpenter. Regardless, here’s a couple more critiques the actress had to say about that momentous night:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Fair advice from her older self! While she might be a tad critical of that night, I think she had one of the most memorable and fabulous Oscars ever. Goodness knows what I would have done if I was televised at 22 years old in a massive dress. You can see Lawrence next in the new Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, out November 20.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.