Jennifer Lawrence Looked Back At Her Oscars Tripping Dress, And It’s Not The Volume She’s Unsure About

Is Jennifer Lawrence ever going to live down that moment when she tripped right before winning her first Oscar? I’d blame the dress, even though I loved the moment and thought it was so real. That’s not what the actress is doing. She just talked about her iconic 2013 fashion moment at the Academy Awards, and it wasn’t the gown’s puffy quality that she’s doubtful about all these years later.

J-Law Shares Her Thoughts On Her 2013 Oscars Dress Now

If you can believe it, it’s been over thirteen years since Lawrence accepted Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook at the age of 22. These days she’s 36, more seasoned and a mother of two kids. Here’s some of her thoughts on the gown now:

It was a wedding dress. And, I think I was clearly looking at dresses going, ‘More, more, more!’ It’s a Dior Couture by Raf Simons. And it’s beautiful. You got to put your hair back if you’ve got a huge bottom… bottom of the dress. So I’m happy we went with, like, loose back.

J-Law could be ungrateful for the dress after the drama it caused her. I mean once she even had to defend why the fall wasn’t fake, and has recalled an even cringier moment that happened that night. Although it was still clearly a very special moment for her, and there’s a lot she still loves about what she wore over a decade later. You can see her talking about it here:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

It really was a wonderful Oscar dress. Again, I’d think J-Law would be complaining about the volume of the lower half of the dress, but something else came up for her.

It’s Not The Tripping Throwing Her Off Years Later

Honestly, I think it aged quite well. This is the one complaint she had about the dress:

I don’t know about the backwards necklace. Maybe those will come back. But look at her. She’s so tired and happy.

The “backlace” is definitely a style that’s come and gone over the years (as most trends go). It most famously was a thing back in the 1920s and 1930s, but has been revived again and again by Old Hollywood, then Princess Diana in the 80s and this J-Law moment was part of a more recent uptick in it.

While J-Law wasn’t sure about it now, the backlace was all the rage on red carpets in 2025. W Magazine noticed the trend on the likes of Margaret Qualley, Michelle Yeoh and Sabrina Carpenter. Regardless, here’s a couple more critiques the actress had to say about that momentous night:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lift up the dress when you walk up the stairs. Remember to thank the director. I was too superstitious at the time to write a speech because I was like, ‘If I write it down, and prepare then I won’t win. And, I think I would just tell the 22-year-old, ‘That’s not true. And you’ll regret it.’ [Laughs].

Fair advice from her older self! While she might be a tad critical of that night, I think she had one of the most memorable and fabulous Oscars ever. Goodness knows what I would have done if I was televised at 22 years old in a massive dress. You can see Lawrence next in the new Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, out November 20.