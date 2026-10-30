As A Star Trek Fan I'm Eternally Grateful For What Patrick Stewart Did For The Franchise

It's impossible to fully quantify what Patrick Stewart's death means to Star Trek fans, but I can try. His Jean-Luc Picard quickly rose through the ranks to become not just one of the franchise's best characters, but also one of the best in sci-fi in general. Part of that was the writing, but so much of it was the performance, and who Stewart was as a human being.

Star Trek is largely how an obscure Shakespearean actor became a household name in the United States relatively quickly. Picard's unshakable stoicism and refusal to bend to even the toughest aggressors made him the hero of Star Trek: The Next Generation in a way different than William Shatner's Captain Kirk. He had the natural look and attitude of a leader, which made it so easy to buy into whatever he was selling.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

After The Next Generation ended and he wrapped up his time in some of the best Star Trek movies, Patrick Stewart's star power only increased. He was there for the start of Marvel's iconic run in theaters with X-Men, and he will appear again later this year in Avengers: Doomsday. Take that and many other roles across television and movies, and it goes without saying that Stewart didn't need Star Trek in the back half of his life.

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Despite that, he remained an advocate for Star Trek and all it stood for. He was an advocate of a litany of philanthropic efforts, ranging from donating to various charities to pushing to reverse stereotypes about pit bulls. He walked the walk, which only further helped push the narrative that he was a real-life version of Picard.

(Image credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+)

I also think that all Star Trek fans should acknowledge that Picard wouldn't have happened without his cooperation. His decision to return was 100% for all the fans who missed seeing Jean-Luc in action. He didn't need the money. His legacy as one of the greatest dramatic actors of all time was secured.

Three years after the Season 3 finale, which still left fans wanting more, he's laid to rest. It's worth mentioning that Patrick Stewart knew that, and despite all that was going on in the background that we didn't know about, he was still talking about reading scripts for future Picard adventures.

Much like his beloved character, Patrick Stewart never seemed much in the business of giving up. Even when it was rumored he retired from acting, he was sure to give a follow-up saying he considered acting to be a lifelong job. That was only a few months ago he said that, which I think speaks to the shock so many fans felt while being taken aback by the fact he's actually gone.

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Fortunately, his memory lives on in our hearts, and there's a full catalog of performances and interviews for people to remember Patrick Stewart. In a world where Starfleet was real, he'd unquestionably be one of their best, and he'll forever be a hero to me.