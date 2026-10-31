I’m In My Feelings As Criminal Minds: Evolution Stars Break Their Silence On The Show’s Cancellation

There are a lot of shows that ran for over 10 seasons and ended on a high note. Not many of them have gotten a second chance at life. However, Criminal Minds did, and the series completed its 19th overall season on the 2026 TV schedule over the summer. However, unfortunately, Season 20 will be its last, and I’m in my feelings as the cast breaks their silence on the cancellation.

Since making its grand return in 2022, Criminal Minds: Evolution has been chugging right along, airing for those with a Paramount+ subscription. Earlier this year, the series was given a Season 20 renewal before Season 19 premiered. However, Season 20 will be the final one for the BAU. News broke on Friday that the series has been canceled, and the cast was quick to speak out about it. RJ Hatanaka, who joined for the revival as Tyler Green, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the finest group of people he knows:

I am so heartbroken that we have to say goodbye to this amazing cast for a second time, and some of them for the first time. Considering Criminal Minds has been a hit on Paramount+ and one of the most-streamed shows of 2026, per TV Line, it’s a surprise that the cancellation has been confirmed. Honestly, this feels like one of the biggest twists the crime television show has seen.

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While the show is coming to an end again, it seems like the cast will always be close to one another. A.J. Cook, who’s been starring as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau throughout much of the show’s run, reposted Hatanaka’s photo on her Instagram Stories and made sure that everyone knew just how special her co-stars are to her:

(Image credit: A.J. Cook)

It’s going to be hard knowing that we won’t be getting this incredible cast together again after Season 20. However, I’d assume that nothing, not even a cancellation, would be able to keep them apart. Dr. Tara Lewis actress Aisha Tyler posted the same photo to her own Instagram Story, captioning it “Family for life,” proving that their bond will last a lifetime.

Plus, Criminal Minds was resurrected once; it’s always possible it could get the same treatment in the future. Or at least, that’s what Kirsten Vangsness is betting on. The actress, who has portrayed Penelope Garcia since the very beginning, shared a video on Instagram talking about the cancellation. She was grateful that the show managed to reach 20 seasons, and pointed out that the stories are not yet over:

I love my job, and my boss, Erica Messer, says there’s so many more stories to tell. So if we get to keep telling them somewhere, that would be amazing. And I know all of us feel the same way. Everything’s okay. Aren’t we all in a death and rebirth cycle? Yes? So maybe this goes somewhere else, or maybe you go, ‘What adventure?’

Considering how popular Criminal Minds was during its original run and how it continues to be a success with Evolution, I wouldn’t be surprised if the series ended up coming back from the dead again in the future. But I am still so sad that we’ll have to say goodbye to the BAU for a second time, regardless.

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At the very least, there is still one more season to look forward to. I just hope that there’s no cliffhanger at the end of it. Season 20 of Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres in 2027 on Paramount+.