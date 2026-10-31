Zendaya Channeled Halle Berry So Well For Halloween...I Thought She Was Halle Berry For A Second

Considering the year Zendaya is having , it feels inevitable that her roles in various projects on the 2026 movie schedule will inspire Halloween costumes. However, when it comes to her own costume, she’s dressing up as another iconic actress: Halle Berry. In fact, she channeled her so well that I actually thought she was Halle Berry for a second.

Seeing as Zendaya has been rocking a pixie cut these days, she was already giving Halle Berry in the early 2000s vibes. So, for Halloween, she capitalized on that. In a post from her stylist , Law Roach, they showed how they recreated Berry’s look from the 2000 New York premiere of X-Men; take a look:

(Image credit: Law Roach's Instagram)

As you can see, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star is rocking a matching yellow, silver, and white Lanvin set from 2000 that is made up of a triangle bikini top and low-rise bootcut pants. She’s also rocking a cute pair of sunglasses that scream early-2000s.

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Seriously, she looks stunning, and honestly, exactly like Halle Berry! In fact, she looks so much like the X-Men actress that I thought it was her for a second. However, after a double take, I realized it was, in fact, Zendaya, and she just has a remarkable resemblance to the woman known for playing Storm, especially now that she has super short hair.

Berry was seriously impressed by this fit too, as she commented on Roach’s post:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Now, while this look and Zendaya’s resemblance to Berry in these photos came as a shock at first, upon some reflection, it’s really not surprising that she did this at all. The actresses are good friends , Berry has sung Zendaya’s praises on many occasions, and this is not the first time the Dune actress has created a major celebrity fashion moment inspired by the Monster’s Ball star.

In fact, she paid homage to Berry a month ago at the Emmys, as Law Roach told Refinery 29 . In that instance, the 2026 Emmy nominee was rocking a beautiful custom dress by Prada that was covered in diamonds. It resembled the sparkling silver dress the Oscar winner wore to the premiere of Die Another Day in 2002, per People .

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Well, now that Zendaya has shown she can perfectly channel Halle Berry on more than one occasion, I’d love to see the Crime 101 star recreate one of The Drama actress's iconic fashion moments. This year alone, The Odyssey star has shown off that she’s the master of method dressing on countless occasions as she’s promoted three movies. And she’ll do it again later this year in honor of the release of Dune: Part Three . So, there are plenty of moments to pull from if Berry is looking for a Halloween costume for next year.

However, for now, I’ll be admiring how Zendaya recreated a Halle Berry look so well that I actually thought she was Halle Berry for a second.