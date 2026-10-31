I Was Happy To See Dr. Cox Back On Scrubs This Week, But I Have To Talk About That Dark Turn

SPOILERS lie ahead for Scrubs latest episode “My Halloween,” now streaming with a Hulu subscription.

I’ve really been enjoying the Scrubs revival ever since it premiered early this year, but man, this refreshing second season is really entertaining. Every episode has felt like another highlight on the jam-packed 2026 TV schedule, but this week reminded me how good the medical comedy is at tackling more serious topics, while also keeping me laughing. With that, I have to talk about being caught off guard by one sobering moment.

(Image credit: ABC)

Dr. Cox’s Return Got Real About The Realities Of Healthcare

Late in Season 1, viewers learned that Dr. Cox was suffering from an incurable autoimmune disease. And then, at the beginning of Season 2, it's revealed that his insurance is not being completely covered for the treatments he needs. While I was happy to see Dr. Cox back for the first time since the Season 2 premiere, I was dismayed that it was for a troubling reason.

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As the episode unfolds, it's established that Dr. Cox has taken up a role as a concierge doctor, where he has to deal with a lot of buffoonery due to an entitled CEO. When J.D. asks Dr. Cox what’s going on, he explains it as follows:

J.D., I didn’t come back here because I was bored. I came back here, because even with insurance I am drowning in medical bills. The fact of the matter is, I came back here because I need this job… I had so many plans for my golden years, but all those plans are gone, and I did everything that I was supposed to do, and then I got sick. And, here I am.

Dr. Cox has had an entire career as a physician of internal medicine, who J.D. has known as the Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital. Since he’s in his sixties, Cox deserves a restful retirement where he doesn’t have to worry about money and working anymore. However, I’m impressed that Scrubs takes an opportunity to bring up this common problem for retirees. Many of them are forced to go back into the workforce in order to survive, and Dr. Cox is no exception.

I think the show does an excellent job of showing Dr. Cox’s disappointment in the healthcare system, whilst also making the show as entertaining as ever. Yeah, this kind of tricky, thematic balance is why I love Scrubs.

(Image credit: ABC)

Elliot’s Plotline Also Bummed Me Out

The more dramatic turn for Dr. Cox is definitely a highlight, but there's another jump scare of a topic in “My Halloween” as well. Dr. Elliot Reid is trying to make a difference as a doctor and sets up her own women’s clinic, but no one seems to care. She tries to recruit some other doctors, and thinks since the new hospital administrator, Cassie, is a woman, she might care enough to put her plan through. However, she simply shuts her down because she doesn’t believe investing in women’s healthcare is going to make the hospital money. Oof!

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I won’t go on a heated rant about how women’s healthcare is treated, but just like the Dr. Cox arc, I’m so amazed Scrubs was able to make a solid point about the healthcare system all while being filled with a bunch of funny moments, too. Given those serious developments as well as the fallout of Elliot’s recent romance gone wrong and the debut of Elliot and J.D.’s kid, I'm hooked for the rest of the season.

Check out Scrubs when it airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule.