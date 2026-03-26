The New Harry Potter Series Is Taking Those Death Threats Very Seriously

The new book-to-screen adaptation of the Harry Potter novels is one of the most anticipated projects on the horizon, but not all of that attention has been positive. As excitement builds, so too has a darker side of fandom, including real, explicit threats against cast members like the death threats that were made against actor Paapa Essiedu, who’s set to take on the role of Professor Severus Snape. According to HBO, this is something they’ve been preparing for from the start.

HBO's CEO, Casey Bloys, told Variety that the production has been preparing for this exact scenario from the start. They anticipated strong reactions and took steps early to protect the people involved, according to Bloys:

With all actors on any kind of big IP shows — and this is obviously one of those where you’ve got, you know, passionate fans, people with a lot of opinions — it can get scary in places. So for any show like that, we anticipated it and tried to have training, you know, best practices in terms of social media and how to handle it.

Paapa Essiedu has spoken openly about the kinds of threats he’s received since his casting, which have ranged from backlash from a segment of fans resistant to seeing a new take on the character popularized by the late Alan Rickman, to others that are strictly racially motivated. According to the actor, he’s been told things like, “Quit or I’ll murder you,” and has seen direct messages threatening violence, including claims that someone would “come to your house and kill you.”

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Essiedu has acknowledged how difficult it is to ignore these threats. Even if he believes the threats won’t be carried out, the reality of seeing those messages regularly can take a toll on someone’s mental health. As troubling as that all sounds, Bloys made it clear this kind of reaction didn’t catch the studio off guard. The exec says there’s a more direct layer of protection. He continued:

And obviously we’ve got a serious security team. So unfortunately, it was something that we thought might happen and we just try to be as careful as we can.

It’s reassuring to hear that the cast of the Harry Potter TV series is being supported beyond just the work itself, especially when stepping into a role this visible. There’s clearly an effort to help them navigate the online side of things, too, which, at this point, is just part of the job, whether it should be or not.

Given the kind of threats being reported, it makes sense that security is a priority. This isn’t a wait-and-see situation. It’s something the studio was actively preparing for, which feels necessary.

There’s a bigger issue at play here as well. Big franchises, like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, exist because of passionate fans keeping the story alive, but when that passion crosses into harassment or outright threats, it becomes something else entirely. The threats Essiedu described, sadly, aren’t just a one-off, but a part of a pattern that keeps showing up when casting choices push expectations or bring something new into these worlds.

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The new Wizarding World series is arriving sooner than expected, as it will debut on the 2026 TV schedule on Christmas Day. All you'll need to enjoy it is an HBO Max subscription.