It's All Happening: The Harry Potter Series Has Frontrunners For Snape And McGonagall, And I Could Not Be More Excited

News
By
published

The Harry Potter series is coming together...

Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith looking shocked in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince
(Image credit: WB)

Right now is a good time to be a Harry Potter fan. A third Wizarding World of Harry Potter based on the hit films will open with Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park in just a couple of months. However, what's perhaps even more exciting is that it looks like the long-in-development Harry Potter TV series is actually coming together as some key roles look to be set, or very close to it.

John Lithgow himself recently confirmed that he will play Albus Dumbledore in the new series. Now, Deadline is reporting that Paapa Essiedu, who had previously been rumored for the role of Severus Snape, is in the process of closing his deal on the part.

Paapa Essiedu in I May Destroy You Season 1x04

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

In addition, Janet McTeer, who most recently played Hera opposite Jeff Goldblum's Zeus on Netflix's Kaos, is reportedly in talks to play another Hogwarts professor, Minerva McGonagall, who was originally played in the films by the late Maggie Smith.

Janet McTeer as Hera in Kaos

(Image credit: Netflix)

One thing that is very clear from all these casting decisions is that the teachers at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will be skewing significantly younger than they did in the movies. This is an intentional move on the part of the series, as younger teachers are more accurate to the Harry Potter novels.

The plan for the series is to handle each book with one season of television as the movies did with each film. However, since that means each book will have several more hours to fill, expectations are that the show will ultimately be more complete as various characters, subplots, and details that had to be cut from the movies will be included in the series.

If nothing else, this will at least give the Harry Potter series a way to differentiate itself from the movies. From the time the show was first announced, there have been questions regarding whether this was something the world needed. The movies are generally seen as excellent and are still incredibly popular, as seen in the fact that the aforementioned theme park is building new attractions dedicated to the franchise even today.

The story may be the same, but with enough details changed, the show may feel different enough to perhaps find its own place. And so far, these casting updates have proven that statement to be true. We're still a long way off from seeing the end result, but it seems quite clear now that the Harry Potter TV show will happen after all, and the cast that's reportedly forming has me very excited.

There are certainly a lot of roles to cast for the new Harry Potter series, but with each one, we get closer to the new series becoming a reality. The biggest question, of course, will be who gets cast to play Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Thousands of young actors have reportedly auditioned, so it's very likely those will be the last names we know before production actually begins.

TOPICS
Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Alan Cumming in the Season 3 finale of The Traitors

The Traitors Season 3 Finale Was Stunning After Meh Game Play Last Season, But I Still Can't Believe One Contestant Won
Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling talking to each other in Markle&#039;s kitchen on the Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Jack In The Box Got Name-Dropped In Viral Clip Of Meghan Markle ‘Sussex’ Correcting Mindy Kaling, And They Turned It Into A Marketing Moment
Beast Boy meeting voice actor Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!

Teen Titans And TMNT Voice Actor Greg Cipes Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis By Channeling One Of His Beloved Characters
See more latest
Most Popular
Beast Boy meeting voice actor Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!
Teen Titans And TMNT Voice Actor Greg Cipes Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis By Channeling One Of His Beloved Characters
Glen Powell&#039;s Tyler talking to Kate about their crews in Twisters
‘Let’s Keep It Sexy.’ Glen Powell Suits Up, Shouts Out The Stylist Who’s Gotten Him Through Big Milestone Year Including Twisters And Hit Man
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest talking to camera in Wheel of Fortune promo
Vanna White Knows Ryan Seacrest Taking 'Over' Wheel Of Fortune Has Been An Adjustment, But She Wants Fans To Know She's Still Seeing Pat Sajak
Pierce Brosnan smirks in the middle of a crowded party in Tomorrow Never Dies.
One Big Change I’m Honestly Excited James Bond Can Make Now That Barbara Broccoli’s Stepped Down And Amazon’s In Charge
Split image of Hulk Hogan and John Cena in the WWE
After John Cena's Shocking Heel Turn In WWE, Hulk Hogan Shared His Thoughts And Makes A Big Prediction For WrestleMania
Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Got Real About The Series' Negative Reactions, And How Its Creator Just 'Knew That Was Going To Happen'
Mindy Kaling on The View on March 6, 2025.
Of Course, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Asked Mindy Kaling About Viral Moment Calling Out Meghan Markle’s Name On Netflix
Ben Affleck starring in “Hypnotic,” Jennifer Lopez in “This Is Me Now.”
We’ve Reached An Era Where We’re Talking About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Again. How JLo Allegedly Feels
Del, Kat and Alice hug in the Season 3 finale of The Way Home on Hallmark.
After Cancelation Rumors Abounded, Good News Is Coming Ahead Of Hallmark’s The Way Home Season 3 Finale
Shemar Moore standing and looking serious on S.W.A.T.
‘3 Weeks Away From The Finale We Are Canceled Again.’ Shemar Moore Does Not Hold Back After S.W.A.T. Is Canceled (Again) In Message To ‘Babygirls’ And ‘Hollywood’