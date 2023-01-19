HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Another HBO Max show has been canceled.
After two seasons on HBO Max, and in the middle of a slew of cancellations and changes at the streamer, the Gossip Girl reboot has been canceled.
Joshua Safran, the showrunner, announced on his Instagram that the series was canceled by the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer one week before the show’s second season finale is set to air. Now that episode will also serve as the series finale. He wrote:
Along with that, he also mentioned that the show is looking for a new home at a different streaming platform, similar to the situation Minx was in. Safran wrote:
You can see Safran's full post here:
For now, the episode that airs next Thursday, January 26 will be the show’s last.
More to come…
