HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale

After two seasons on HBO Max, and in the middle of a slew of cancellations and changes at the streamer, the Gossip Girl reboot has been canceled.

Joshua Safran, the showrunner, announced on his Instagram that the series was canceled by the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer one week before the show’s second season finale is set to air. Now that episode will also serve as the series finale. He wrote:

So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.

Along with that, he also mentioned that the show is looking for a new home at a different streaming platform, similar to the situation Minx was in. Safran wrote:

We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs. Thank you for watching, and I hope you'll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. Xoxo

You can see Safran's full post here:

For now, the episode that airs next Thursday, January 26 will be the show’s last.

