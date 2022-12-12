HBO Max Just Canceled Critically Acclaimed Show As It Was Wrapping Season 2 Production

While everything seems to be shaking out per usual over at HBO, where its acclaimed drama The White Lotus just wrapped its second season on the way to a third , the streaming service HBO Max seems to be on decidedly more shaky grounds where its own expanding content library is concerned. The Warner Bros. Discovery merger, including the combined streaming platform on the horizon ( codename: Max ), has caused all kinds of programming changes in recent months, and the dour announcements haven’t stopped just yet, either. The latest victim of the company’s cost-cutting decisions is the sexy, critically acclaimed dramedy Minx, which has been canceled outright despite being renewed for a second season back in May 2022.

And it’s not just that Minx was already renewed seven months ago, but the HBO Max original was reportedly in the final stretch of filming, with plans to soon wrap on the Season 2 production altogether. But instead of celebrating another season of hard work on the way to a premiere date, Minx’s creator Ellen Rapoport and stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson (among many other talents) are all finding themselves without an ongoing gig tied to the fictional world of female-geared erotic magazines.

Not only did HBO Max suddenly drop the axe on Minx’s in-production second season, but the service will also be removing the show from its library entirely, similar to fates that have been suffered by animated series such as Infinity Train and Close Enough, children’s fare such as The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo and Little Ellen. Most recently, the streaming platform pulled the Latino family comedy Gordita Chronicles, which sparked some unhappy reactions online .

Minx boasted other big names behind the scenes, such as EP Paul Feig (of Freaks and Geeks and Bridesmaids fame) and EP/writer Ben Karlin (Modern Family, The Daily Show), with Lionsgate TV as the studio behind it all. And for fans who are the most disappointed by this cancellation news, take heed that Lionsgate isn’t reacting to this unexpected blow by laying down. According to Variety , the studio is attempting to find another home for Minx, presumably somewhere that wouldn’t mind footing the bill to round out a nearly completed production. Here’s how the company put it in a statement:

We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us.

Obviously, no reason for Lionsgate TV to burn any bridges with gripes about how the tides suddenly turned with Minx, which also co-stars Michael Angarano, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, and Lennon Parham. Instead, the studio is holding its centerfold-worthy head up high in an attempt to sway other platforms and/or networks to pick up the liberating series. Given the material, it doesn't seem a likely import for Disney+ or anything youth-oriented, but considering just how widely acclaimed the first season was, there will no doubt be much interest in a second. Here's hoping there's enough money to balance that interest.