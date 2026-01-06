Kylie Jenner's End Of Year Pics Show Just How Much She Spent On Luggage, And It's Blowing My Mind

Kylie Jenner seems to be living her best life lately, already donning one of her little black dresses to support Timothée Chalamet at the Critics Choice Awards and getting a (somewhat confusing) shout-out during his acceptance speech. The youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family has also spent a lot of time traveling, and of course she does so in style. In fact, a recent social media post shows just how much the makeup mogul spent on luggage, and it’s pretty mind-boggling.

The Kardashians stars certainly do love their Birkin bags, as evidenced by the six figures Kris Jenner spent on them for Kim Kardashian’s birthday. Kylie Jenner is right there with her, too, as one slide on her end-of-2025 Instagram post shows off luggage that Page Six estimates is worth over $134,000.

Wow, if that’s the cost of the bags holding Kylie Jenner’s clothes, how much do we think she spent on the wardrobe pieces inside? This woman really is breathing rarified air.

Watch The Kardashians On Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like The Kardashians. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

In the photo, three black bags are shown — two Hermès Birkin bags and a Chanel rolling suitcase — presumably as the reality TV star prepares for a trip (maybe to visit Timothée Chalamet on the set of Dune: Part Three?). The larger of the two purses is an oversized Haut à Courroies, which was originally designed in 1892, pre-dating Birkin. The same style of bag reportedly drew $72,000 at a 2019 Christies auction.

The smaller bag, meanwhile, is likely a Birkin 35, which can apparently cost around $56,000. The quilted leather rolling suitcase from Chanel is from the 2025 collection with the designer’s logo near the top zipper. A nylon version of the bag retails at $6,000, while a leather version without the logo can be purchased for $4,600, so it can be deduced that Kylie Jenner’s item likely cost more than either of those.

It also seems like she might be trying to instill her own love for purses in her daughter Stormi, as the 7-year-old was gifted a $27,000 handbag the same year she was born.

It’s simply fascinating to watch how the Kylie Cosmetics boss spends her hundreds of millions of dollars. This past summer we marveled at the $10,000 bikini Kylie Jenner sported, and a year prior some of us (ahem) drooled over the $5,000-a-night luxury suite she retired to while in Paris for Couture Fashion Week.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other photos in Kylie Jenner’s 2025-ending post showed fun times with friends and older sis Kendall Jenner, as well as pics of her pets and that selfie in the skintight orange dress that Timothée Chalamet liked so much.

The year ahead will hopefully include more from the cosmetics queen and the rest of her family, with a new season of The Kardashians likely hitting the 2026 TV schedule. Until then, the first seven seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram to see where she’s jetting off to next with all of that pricey luggage.