Sigourney Weaver, A Harry Potter Vet, And More Just Joined Prime Video's Tomb Raider, And I’m Getting Pumped
Prime Video's Tomb Raider series is filling out its cast.
Considering that the Tomb Raider video game franchise owes its origins to Indiana Jones, there are few video game characters quite as well-suited to an onscreen adaptation as Lara Croft. We’ve seen the adventuring woman in big-screen films and animated series, but now the upcoming live-action Tomb Raider series is coming together as nearly a dozen roles have been cast for the show, including a pair of heavyweights in Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs.
The upcoming Tom Riader series is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and will star Sophie Turner in the lead role as Lara Croft. Up to now, hers was the only role that had been cast, but today several new additions were announced, including a few that will be recognizable to fans from the game. The descriptions of the characters come from Variety.
- Sigourney Weaver - Evelyn Wallis, “a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents”
- Jason Isaacs - Atlas Demorney, Lara’s uncle
- Bill Paterson - Winston, Lara’s Butler
- Martin Bobb-Semple - Zip, Lara’s Tech Support and Friend
- Celia Imrie - Francine, the head of advancement at the British Museum
- Jack Bannon - Gerry, Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector
- John Heffernan - David, an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara’s unusual world.
- Paterson Joseph - Thomas Warner, “a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess.”
- Sasha Luss - Sasha, “a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s.”
- Juliette Motamed - Georgia, “a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the ‘proper’ preservation of history.”
- August Wittgenstein - Lukas, “an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one.”
As somebody who has generally enjoyed playing Tomb Raider video games and watching the various adaptations, I’m always interested in what a new take on the material would bring. Every step of the princess has made this particular project especially intriguing, from bringing in Phoebe Waller-Bridge as co-showrunner and writer to the casting of Sophie Turner; every choice hasn’t necessarily been the most obvious, but that’s what makes it interesting.
Game fans will recognize some of the characters listed here, like Winston, Lara’s Butler, who players would routinely lock in the freezer (iykyk), and Lara’s uncle, who is usually portrayed as a less-than-loving family member, making it just the sort of role we’d expect from Jason Isaacs.
The most interesting character, however, is the one being played by Sigourney Weaver. The word “exploit” being used would seem to indicate that she’s not playing one of the “good guys” either, but time will tell. Weaver has certainly played her share of villains, though she's generally the good guy, so we'll have to wait and see how this character shakes out.
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
While we don't know exactly when the new Tomb Raider series will hit screens, if you want to watch it, you'll need to be sure you have a Prime Video subscription, and there's plenty more to watch while you're waiting.
The casting of so many characters that aren’t previously known would seem to confirm what had been previously rumored; that this series, which will be available with a Prime Video subscription, will be a fresh take on the material, rather than an adaptation of a previous game. It’s yet another decision that has the potential to make the show truly unique, and I, for one, can’t wait to see it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.