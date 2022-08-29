Heather El Moussa Called Out A Critic Who Made A Bold Claim About Her Relationship With Flip Or Flop's Tarek

Heather Rae Young El Moussa is in love and she doesn't care who knows it (or criticizes it). She and her husband, Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa, are having a baby together in early 2023. The Selling Sunset star has thrown herself into domestic life since starting a relationship with Tarek, but not all fans are super supportive of how she shares her life online. In fact, recently El Moussa called out a critic who made a pretty bold claim about her relationship with the HGTV star.

A social media user took to Twitter the other day to make a statement. It was one El Moussa apparently saw online, though she wasn't tagged in the post. What the Twitter user said was this: “Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality.” Young saw the post and decided to address it.

No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.August 25, 2022 See more

Tarek and Heather married in the fall of 2021 and had been trying for a baby early on in their marriage. They El Moussas announced a surprise pregnancy back in July of 2022 and shared some adorable baby shower and gender reveal photos after in which it was announced Baby El Moussa would be a boy . But before they’d even built their little family, Heather Rae Young had shown a devotion to Tarek, and even involved the Selling Sunset star getting a butt tattoo for her partner.

She doesn’t seem to have any regrets, however, and in recent months has been honest about making sure to surround herself with people who are supportive and not people who will bring her down. In a previous Instagram post, she said of her girl squad:

As I’ve gotten older I’ve realized how important it is to be around a solid group of friends that are there for me and who share similar goals, have a positive outlook on life, and who wear multiple different hats because at the end of the day it’s so nice to be around women and people who you can relate to and you get you.