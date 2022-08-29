Heather El Moussa Called Out A Critic Who Made A Bold Claim About Her Relationship With Flip Or Flop's Tarek
By Jessica Rawden published
Heather Rae Young El Moussa did not hold back.
Heather Rae Young El Moussa is in love and she doesn't care who knows it (or criticizes it). She and her husband, Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa, are having a baby together in early 2023. The Selling Sunset star has thrown herself into domestic life since starting a relationship with Tarek, but not all fans are super supportive of how she shares her life online. In fact, recently El Moussa called out a critic who made a pretty bold claim about her relationship with the HGTV star.
A social media user took to Twitter the other day to make a statement. It was one El Moussa apparently saw online, though she wasn't tagged in the post. What the Twitter user said was this: “Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality.” Young saw the post and decided to address it.
No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.August 25, 2022
Tarek and Heather married in the fall of 2021 and had been trying for a baby early on in their marriage. They El Moussas announced a surprise pregnancy back in July of 2022 and shared some adorable baby shower and gender reveal photos after in which it was announced Baby El Moussa would be a boy. But before they’d even built their little family, Heather Rae Young had shown a devotion to Tarek, and even involved the Selling Sunset star getting a butt tattoo for her partner.
She doesn’t seem to have any regrets, however, and in recent months has been honest about making sure to surround herself with people who are supportive and not people who will bring her down. In a previous Instagram post, she said of her girl squad:
Of course, the Internet is not like real life and people often feel empowered to say things in that forum they might not say directly to someone's face. In this case, Heather El Moussa took the opportunity to set the record straight. The reality TV star seems pretty happy, she and her husband have found paths recently to co-parenting with Christina Hall, and overall the couples seems to be living the life they wants to live. The good news? If that’s annoying, you totally don’t have to follow her on Twitter.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.