After Surprising Pregnancy Reveal, Heather Rae And Tarek El Moussa Celebrate More Baby News With Family And Confetti

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and former Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa had a whirlwind courtship that eventually led to their lavish October 2021 nuptials (which were captured by cameras for a television special) . It was soon after that the couple began to open up about the difficulties they were having while trying to conceive via in vitro fertilization (IVF), with their journey culminating in a mid-July pregnancy reveal that the now Mrs. El Moussa called a “shock.” Just a few days after word about the El Moussas baby surprise came along, though, Heather Rae and Tarek are now celebrating more baby news with their families and confetti.

What Baby News Did Heather Rae And Tarek El Moussa Celebrate?

Late April saw Heather Rae El Moussa admit that she didn’t believe she was quite ready physically to carry a child , with her feeling “stressed” by still working through blending her life with Tarek and adjusting to the “work” of co-parenting with his ex-wife, Christina Hall . But, once things calmed down, the El Moussas were able to conceive, and now they’ve had a party to celebrate additional news about their little one. Take a look at the video they both posted to their Instagram pages:

Awww! Look at how excited Heather Rae and Tarek are! Actually, look at how excited everyone is about the news that the newlyweds are having a boy. His two children with Hall, Taylor (11) and Brayden (6, who recently went through a health scare) , are also thrilled, and they couldn’t even get their confetti cannons to work! All I know is that they appear to have had this party at some point over the weekend and seeing as how they’re outside and look so happy and dry it couldn’t have been over 100 degrees there like it was where I live. So, you know, good on ‘em for several reasons.

In less than a year, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa have had lots of ups and downs when it comes to their pregnancy journey. Early January saw Heather Rae share that she was beginning fertility injections so that she could be ready for egg retrieval by the end of that month, but, it was just a few days later that she opened up about the El Moussas getting some “not ideal” news regarding her fertility . Fortunately, that did lead to embryos which grew enough to be ready for genetic testing, which gave the couple enough confidence to pull back from IVF treatments so they could try to have a baby “the natural way,” and that did, indeed, happen.

As you can see from the short clip they posted, the El Moussas had a lovely set up for the party, which appears to be in a backyard. This included being prepared for the reveal of them having either a girl or a boy, and some tasty snacks in the form of cupcakes and other treats in the classic color scheme of such an event:

It makes sense that, after dealing with so much back and forth about how and when they might be able to start their own family, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa would be eager to celebrate every moment, and it’s great that they have such milestones to share with their family, friends, and fans.