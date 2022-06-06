Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Open Up About 'Work' That Goes Into Co-Parenting His Kids With Christina Hall

Breakups by themselves tend to be difficult to deal with, but when you add young children to the mix, the post-relationship situation usually becomes even harder to handle. After former Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and his co-host, Christina Hall, split in 2016 , they had to decide how to co-parent their two small kids, Brayden (now 6) and Taylor (now 11), especially as they moved on to new relationships. El Moussa is now married to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young (they filmed their wedding for a special that aired last December), and they recently opened up about working to co-parent with his ex-wife.

What Did Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Say About Co-Parenting With Christina Hall?

Obviously, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall have been co-parenting for some time now, but one can only imagine that those dynamics may change quite a bit once your ex-spouse marries someone else. El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have been together since the summer of 2019, while Hall quietly married real estate agent Joshua Hall a few months ago, and was previously wed to Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, Ant Anstead. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight , El Moussa and Young had this to say about co-parenting with Hall:

El Moussa: We work really hard all of us and we try to make decisions for what's in the best interest of the kids.

Young: The kids are always number one regardless of any other thing going on in your life. Speaking through things, communication, and being happy for the children.

El Moussa: It's good. We're parenting. Things are good.

It’s hard sometimes to make family decisions in the simplest circumstances, but when you add new partners to the equation it does seem like “work” would be a really good word for the thought that has to go into the conversations and compromises that need to be made. In fact, Hall came under fire from her second ex-husband, Anstead , in late April, when he petitioned the court for full custody of their son, Hudson London (who’s 2), while accusing her of being an unsafe parent.

Having these co-parenting discussions probably isn’t easy all of the time, which means that arguments and / or hurt feelings can happen. While Hall, El Moussa, and Young banded together after Brayden had to have emergency surgery, that came after news of Hall and Young having a public spat at a children’s soccer game went public. As Brayden was recovering from his procedure, though, both women posted on social media about being there for the boy, with Hall noting that his health scare was a “good reminder” that they need to work as a team, and that “all the other stuff is just noise.”

Hopefully, the kids will continue to be a priority that helps keep Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, and Christina Hall on track to put whatever differences they have aside so that they can focus on making the best decisions for the children.