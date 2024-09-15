Why Helen Mirren's 1923 Character Is One Of The Most Empowering Women In The Yellowstone Universe

One of the big reasons why I love Yellowstone and its various spinoffs so much is because of the fiery female characters in them. From Beth and Monica in the flagship show to Margaret and Elsa in 1883, there are so many incredible ladies in these shows. However, I think the most empowering woman in this franchise is one of the stars of 1923, Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton.

The cast of 1923 is led by Mirren and Harrison Ford , and they play the married couple Cara and Jacob Dutton. The two of them moved to Montana after receiving a letter from Jacob’s sister-in-law, Margaret, about how they needed help. When they got there, she was dead, and her two sons – John and Spencer – were starving. While they technically don’t have children of their own, Cara and Jake raised John and Spencer as their own, and they’ve done the same with John’s son, Jack.

On top of that, the two of them built up and ran the Yellowstone empire, and they put their well-being on the line time and time again. Between Cara's emotional intelligence, vulnerability and overall strength, she's able to help this family succeed, and it's why I find her so inspirational.

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+)

Cara Is Vulnerable And Emotionally Intelligent, She Also Fully Recognizes The Challenges Of Being A Woman During This Time

Being the wife of a rancher is not easy, and it was especially challenging in the 1920s. Cara Dutton is fully aware of that, and she’s not afraid to address it. In the first episode of 1923, she does exactly that during a conversation with her grand nephew's bride-to-be, Elizabeth, as she tells her:

You will miss more than weddings for cattle, my dear. If you give birth during calving season it will be a month before he sees his first child. If you give birth in the fall, it will be even longer. You will stand knee-deep in mud to help a sick foal. You will drive wagons through blizzards with hay for cattle and hear them screaming their gratitude when they approach. And you will be free in a way that most people can barely conceive.

Is it hard work living on the Yellowstone ranch? Yes. But does Cara love it? 100%.

She’s candid and clear about how emotionally draining life is for this family. She emotionally writes letters to Spencer about what’s going on and how she’s handling it all. Also, she’s not afraid to let her worry show about her loved ones. However, her love for them and the work is so strong that it is infectious.

Along with that, she's so aware of the challenges and stereotypes she faces as a woman who is older and doesn’t have biological children. However, she unabashedly addresses them, and she doesn’t let them hold her back. That kind of story and female representation is rare and powerful.

And, that emotional vulnerability is truly empowering, especially because it’s juxtaposed with Cara’s tough side.

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+)

Cara Dutton Is Tough And Willing To Do Anything To Protect Her Loved Ones

Don’t you dare underestimate Cara because she isn’t afraid to show her emotions and get vulnerable. She’s just as tough, if not more so, as everyone in this show.

Read More About 1923 (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ ) I Finally Watched 1923, And Realized I Love It So Much Because It Fixes One Of My Major Issues With Yellowstone

While countless moments in the Western prove this point, I want to shine a spotlight on one. In Episode 4, Cara attends a Livestock Association meeting to represent Jake, who was injured and bedridden at the time. While there, she absolutely commands that room of men, and she gets them to vote for the creation of a group of police who can address the battles going on between ranches.

Then, after owning that room, she leaves, and when Banner tries to call her out, she spits in his face and threatens to kill him.

Overall, it’s a commanding moment and it shows Cara’s confidence and willpower. Like any Dutton, she’s willing to do anything to protect her family, and that, mixed with her emotional intelligence and vulnerability is so empowering.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see more of Cara’s story soon, as 1923 was renewed for a second season .