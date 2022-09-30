Hellraiser Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The New Pinhead

The first people have seen Hulu's new Hellraiser. How does it compare to the horror classic?

The Hellraiser franchise is one of those horror properties that found early success, leading to a seeming endless number of sequels, where the law of diminishing returns was in full effect. Eventually the franchise sequeled itself to death. Of course, that makes the property perfect fodder for a reboot. Based on the first reactions, the new Hellraiser is a fitting tribute to its namesake, and the new Pinhead is perfect

Like Prey before it, Hellraiser has used Hulu as the platform to launch a new entry in the storied franchise.  The movie recently screened as part of Fantastic Fest, and based on the early reaction, the new Hellraiser is a return to form for the series. C. Robert Cargill, writer of the recent horror hit The Black Phone says the new film is “hardcore and faithful, and in at least one way, as close to Clive Barker’s original than any other sequel. 

Cargill’s positive words for Hellraiser are largely echoed from the others who have had the chance to see the film. Phil Nobile, Jr. co-editor of Fangoria magazine praised the film for using all the core elements of the original film, but finding fresh ways to use them.

The original Hellraiser is a visceral and violent affair, certainly one of the most bloody horror movies of the franchises born in the 1980s. It sounds like fans who are looking specifically for that need not worry, as the new Hellraiser will provide all the gore one could possibly hope for. There’s also a lot praise for actress Jaime Clayton as the new Pinhead, the character who has become a horror icon

While nobody is calling the new Hellraiser superior to the original film, even if it is only the second best Hellraiser movie, that’s still a pretty solid response. The sequels got so bad that even Clive Barker had to disown them eventually. After a number of lackluster sequels, it does sound like fans will love the new entry, and the reboot might also make new fans. 

Nearly all early word on Hellraiser is positive. It’s actually difficult to find anybody not praising the film in its entirety. What criticisms are out there are included alongside statements of praise for what works. Still, the new Hellraiser may be great but that’s not to say it’s literally perfect.

So on the whole it sounds like people who were hoping for, at worst, a solid return to the Hellraiser franchise will get most or all of what they’re looking for. The writers and director of the new Hellraiser approached the new film with the knowledge and love of the original necessary to provide fans with what they want. The new Hellraiser is set to hit Hulu on October 7. 

