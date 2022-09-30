Hellraiser Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The New Pinhead

The Hellraiser franchise is one of those horror properties that found early success, leading to a seeming endless number of sequels, where the law of diminishing returns was in full effect. Eventually the franchise sequeled itself to death. Of course, that makes the property perfect fodder for a reboot. Based on the first reactions, the new Hellraiser is a fitting tribute to its namesake, and the new Pinhead is perfect

Like Prey before it, Hellraiser has used Hulu as the platform to launch a new entry in the storied franchise. The movie recently screened as part of Fantastic Fest, and based on the early reaction, the new Hellraiser is a return to form for the series. C. Robert Cargill, writer of the recent horror hit The Black Phone says the new film is “hardcore and faithful, and in at least one way, as close to Clive Barker’s original than any other sequel.

HELLRAISER is a gnarly, gory, horny reinvention that feels closer to Barker’s prose than any movie before it. Hardcore and faithful, it expands the mythology without treading on it. It’s going to create a whole new generation of HELLRAISER fans. Fucking LOVE it. Streaming Oct 7. pic.twitter.com/Q2MxECgVr9September 29, 2022 See more

Cargill’s positive words for Hellraiser are largely echoed from the others who have had the chance to see the film. Phil Nobile, Jr. co-editor of Fangoria magazine praised the film for using all the core elements of the original film, but finding fresh ways to use them.

An emotionally mature #HELLRAISER that leaves behind the Brechtian energy of the originals might feel like a puzzling fit at first, but it clicks satisfyingly into place - the bargaining, bloodletting and BDSM of the mythos are all present, but faceted in a fresh way.September 29, 2022 See more

The original Hellraiser is a visceral and violent affair, certainly one of the most bloody horror movies of the franchises born in the 1980s. It sounds like fans who are looking specifically for that need not worry, as the new Hellraiser will provide all the gore one could possibly hope for. There’s also a lot praise for actress Jaime Clayton as the new Pinhead, the character who has become a horror icon.

HELLRAISER rules. Super violent, beautiful gore, poetic, genuinely scary, and bathing deeply in Barkerian themes. @MsJamieClayton is elegant & terrifying, the script by @luke_piotrowski & @BDavisCollins soaks in lore & love & @bruckmachina absolutely crushes it. So excited. pic.twitter.com/lQU1V6MSz9September 29, 2022 See more

While nobody is calling the new Hellraiser superior to the original film, even if it is only the second best Hellraiser movie, that’s still a pretty solid response. The sequels got so bad that even Clive Barker had to disown them eventually. After a number of lackluster sequels, it does sound like fans will love the new entry, and the reboot might also make new fans.

Despite many lackluster entries, Hulu’s #Hellraiser reboot is a return to form for the franchise, bringing the scares and reinvigorating a dead series. I was incredibly shocked at just how good this movie was, and fans and new viewers alike will love to see the new Pinhead.September 29, 2022 See more

Nearly all early word on Hellraiser is positive. It’s actually difficult to find anybody not praising the film in its entirety. What criticisms are out there are included alongside statements of praise for what works. Still, the new Hellraiser may be great but that’s not to say it’s literally perfect.

The new, reimagined #Hellraiser is bloody, gory and unsettling, adding some new lore and involving the puzzle box more than ever. Jamie Clayton absolutely slays as Pinhead. But it lacks a human villain as devilishly wicked as those in Hellraiser 87 & Hellbound (mainly Julia). pic.twitter.com/T6NyreT33BSeptember 29, 2022 See more

So on the whole it sounds like people who were hoping for, at worst, a solid return to the Hellraiser franchise will get most or all of what they’re looking for. The writers and director of the new Hellraiser approached the new film with the knowledge and love of the original necessary to provide fans with what they want. The new Hellraiser is set to hit Hulu on October 7.