Streaming The Winter Olympics Wasn't Fun Until I Found The Best Way To Do It

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are in full swing over on NBC and its affiliated networks, as well as available with a Peacock subscription. For the first time ever, I was ahead of the game and ready to watch each and every event via streaming as it happened. Unfortunately, in trying to do that, I realized the experience wasn't great, at least until I found the key to watching.

Cutting up the 2026 TV schedule with a bit of Olympics watching is always a great thing to do, provided you know the right way to do it. As someone who has been watching since before the opening ceremony, I have to spread the good news about Gold Zone and why it's the definitive way to watch.

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

I Thought Streaming The Olympics Was The Dream Because It Wasn't Bound By The Limits Of Television, But I Was Wrong

As an avid sports fan, I'm conditioned to wanting to watch events unfold live as often as I can. Unfortunately, due to the time difference between the United States and Italy, the offerings can be quite limited depending on when one hops on to watch. In short, unless you want to watch two random countries have a curling match, or the midpoint of another event already in progress, it can be rough to turn on the Olympics on a whim and expect to be entertained.

Fortunately, almost every event is available on demand (save one important one), so I can enjoy the Biathlon first thing in the morning if I wake up feeling dangerous. That said, there is a superior option for those who want wall-to-wall action.

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Gold Zone Is The Way To Go For Those Who Want Wall To Wall Olympic Action

Click on Gold Zone on Peacock, and you'll get all the highlights of what's going on in Milan and all the peak moments pre-recorded or live. If it sounds a lot like NFL RedZone, it's because it is, and even has host Scott Hanson pulling updates from all around the Olympic Games.

It's become my go-to whenever I put on Peacock, and it's great for all occasions. For example, it may alert me to an event that I want to watch live so I can switch to just that feed. Or it can show me the best moment of a few other events so I don't have to waste my time watching the full rundown. With all due respect to the athletes, but there are only so many times I can watch a competitor circle a skating rink.

Some readers may watch Gold Zone and think it isn't much different from watching primetime recaps of the Olympics. They'd be right, with the key difference being this is something people can put on at any point throughout the day, from 8:00 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. Thanks to multiview, I was able to enjoy bobsledding, women's hockey and that figure skater who does the routine in Minions attire. Once you watch it this way, you won't want to watch any other.

Check out the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on NBC, Peacock, and other affiliated stations. Personally, I'm going to continue to watch Gold Zone over on Peacock and continue to fantasize about some scenario where we can watch that eventual Celebrity version of The Traitors play out live with Scott Hanson commentating.