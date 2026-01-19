New On Netflix, HBO Max, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (January 19- 25)

It’s hard to believe we’re more than halfway through the first month of 2026 already. There’s already been so much good TV on streaming to watch and the movies hitting streaming in January have been solid. The great content continues this week. Here are six more shows, and one great movie, you won’t want to miss.

Star Search January 20 (Netflix)

If you grew up in the ‘80s, then you almost certainly remember Star Search, the talent show that was our first look at numerous stars include Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Drew Carey, and more. Now your Netflix subscription is bringing the show back for a new generation. New stars will almost certainly be made. Anthony Anderson takes over hosting duties from Ed McMahon. Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Tiegen are the judges.

WWE Unreal Season 2 - January 20 (Netflix)

It’s been decades since professional wrestling dropped its claim to legitimacy and proclaimed itself as performance. However, not before the first season of WWE Unreal had we ever really seen what goes on behind the curtain as far as the formulation of storylines and matches. Netflix and WWE continue its growing partnership with a second season that will surely raise fans’ eyebrows.

Steal - January 21 (Prime Video)

Sophie Turner just blew us away with the first look at her for the new Prime Video Tomb Raider series, but before your Prime Video subscription gives you Lara Croft, Turner appears in the new Prime Video series Steal, about a woman who finds herself deeply involved in a massive robbery at her workplace.

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! - January 22 (HBO Max)

There are few talents who have ever lived who are as incredible as Mel Brooks. The comedian has transformed TV and film, and a new documentary looks at his nearly century of life and performance. And it’s not the end, Spaceballs 2 is still on the way.

The Smashing Machine - January 23 (HBO Max)

According to the box office, you did not see The Smashing Machine in theaters. However, according to those who did see it, including Christopher Nolan, Dwayne Johnson gives a performance that’s not to be missed. You can remedy that because this week, The Smashing Machine is available with an HBO Max Subscription.

UFC On Paramount - January 24 (Paramount+)

Live sports are still one of the most important elements of television, though their transition into the streaming era has been a bumpy one.UFC fans previously needed access to ESPN+ in order to even pay the additional fees associated with live events. Starting this week, you’ll need a Paramount+ subscription to watch UFC events, but the good news is there’s no additional fee above a premium subscription.

January isn’t over yet. We still haven’t made it to the new season of Bridgerton or the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. Those, and more, will be here next week.