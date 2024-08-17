We’ve Heard How Terrible Walton Goggins’ Ghoul Makeup Was On Fallout, But We’ve Been Sleeping On How Tough Wearing The Suit Was

If you have a Prime Video subscription then it seems likely you watched the recent Fallout series. The show was a massive hit on the platform, meaning Fallout Season 2 is on the way. While it was fun to watch, it apparently wasn’t that much fun to make.

We know that Walton Goggins had a rough time dealing with his ghoul makeup which required multiple hours to apply. The fact that much of the series was filmed in the actual desert in order to recreate the Fallout wasteland meant that the cast had to deal with very high temperatures. But even that wasn’t all, as some of the wardrobe was equally exhausting.

Walton Goggins He Wasn’t Sure He Could Handle The Make Up

Many people who have had to go through significant makeup and prosthetics work have talked about how hard it can be. Dave Bautista was happy to be done playing Drax in the MCU because of the work required to make the transformation. Walton Goggins recently told the L.A. Times that, while he eventually made peace with the process, he initially wasn’t sure he’d actually be able to do it. He said…

Five hours in the chair was challenging out of the gate, but then it becomes the new normal. There is a meditation and a concentration involved with beginning every day spending that amount of time in the chair and going into that headspace. But when I say it was hot, it was extremely hot. I didn’t anticipate how fatigued I would be. I’m not one to complain, but the very first day, sitting on a log by myself, I thought, ‘Man, I don’t think you can do this. You’re not that young anymore.’

In the end, Goggins found his time in the makeup chair to be meditative. Such was not the case for Goggins' co-star Aaron Moten, who dealt with his Fallout difficulties on set.

Aaron Moten Reveals The Fallout Power Armor Was As Tough To Wear As It Looked

Power Armor is one of the iconic parts of the Fallout games and so we knew we would see it in the show. It’s a massive metal structure and even in the game, mobility is not its strong suit. It turns out that was the case for the actual Power Armor in the series as well. Aaron Moten reveals wearing it was no picnic as it was as heavy as it looked. Some of it was so heavy it wasn’t even designed to move. Moten said…

There were several aspects of the suit. One we called the ‘clamshell’ that can’t move, but the back of it opens up so you can step into it. Then there is the top half; it’s about 50 pounds. You feel like a weird metal gorilla walking around in that thing. The motorized helmet is part of the weight that gets added to it, there’s a battery element. Any time you see the full suit in motion, it’s Adam Shippey, whom I call our stunt extremist. That suit is 100 pounds-plus. In between takes, we’d find ways to prop each other up because again, when you’re not a complainer, you are suffering a lot, barely able to breathe because of the weight.

While making the Fallout series was no picnic, it sounds like the cast still had fun doing it. I certainly hope so, as they’re all coming back for Fallout Season 2 at some point.