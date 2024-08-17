We’ve Heard How Terrible Walton Goggins’ Ghoul Makeup Was On Fallout, But We’ve Been Sleeping On How Tough Wearing The Suit Was
Apparently, Walton Goggins wasn't the only Fallout cast member who had a hard time on set.
If you have a Prime Video subscription then it seems likely you watched the recent Fallout series. The show was a massive hit on the platform, meaning Fallout Season 2 is on the way. While it was fun to watch, it apparently wasn’t that much fun to make.
We know that Walton Goggins had a rough time dealing with his ghoul makeup which required multiple hours to apply. The fact that much of the series was filmed in the actual desert in order to recreate the Fallout wasteland meant that the cast had to deal with very high temperatures. But even that wasn’t all, as some of the wardrobe was equally exhausting.
Walton Goggins He Wasn’t Sure He Could Handle The Make Up
Many people who have had to go through significant makeup and prosthetics work have talked about how hard it can be. Dave Bautista was happy to be done playing Drax in the MCU because of the work required to make the transformation. Walton Goggins recently told the L.A. Times that, while he eventually made peace with the process, he initially wasn’t sure he’d actually be able to do it. He said…
In the end, Goggins found his time in the makeup chair to be meditative. Such was not the case for Goggins' co-star Aaron Moten, who dealt with his Fallout difficulties on set.
Aaron Moten Reveals The Fallout Power Armor Was As Tough To Wear As It Looked
Power Armor is one of the iconic parts of the Fallout games and so we knew we would see it in the show. It’s a massive metal structure and even in the game, mobility is not its strong suit. It turns out that was the case for the actual Power Armor in the series as well. Aaron Moten reveals wearing it was no picnic as it was as heavy as it looked. Some of it was so heavy it wasn’t even designed to move. Moten said…
While making the Fallout series was no picnic, it sounds like the cast still had fun doing it. I certainly hope so, as they’re all coming back for Fallout Season 2 at some point.
