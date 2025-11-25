Ready For Spartacus: House Of Ashur? There's A Black Friday Deal For Hulu + Starz You Have To Check Out

In no time at all, we’ll be going back to ancient Rome when the hotly anticipated Spartacus: House of Ashur premieres on the 2025 TV schedule. If you plan on watching House of Ashur to see how Nick E. Tarabay’s titular character is brought back from the grave, you’re going to need a Starz subscription, or at least the premium cable add-on for your Hulu subscription. But don’t worry, because there’s never been a better time to sign up.

Ahead of the big shopping day, which will feature some great Black Friday streaming deals, Hulu has come out with a killer offer that drastically slashes the price of the premium add-on. So, if you subscribe to Hulu and want to check out Spartacus: House of Ashur in December, click here and see what this deal has to offer...

(Image credit: Starz)

This Black Friday Streaming Deal Drastically Cuts The Starz Add-On Price

So, what’s this Black Friday Starz deal? Until December 1st, you can add the premium channel to Hulu for $2.99 per month for an entire year! After that, it reverts to the standard $10.99 per month. That’s a massive savings that gives you access to all the Starz content for a fraction of the price.

Just remember, you have until December 1st (four days before House of Ashur premieres) to take advantage of this deal, so don't wait too long, especially if you want to get Starz for one of the lowest prices we’ve found in a very long time.

Starz Hulu Add-On: $2.99 Per Month For An Entire Year Excited for Spartacus: House of Ashur? This Black Friday Hulu offer will allow you to watch the upcoming series for $2.99 per month for an entire year (the price reverts back to $10.99 per month after that) with Hulu's Starz add-on.

(Image credit: Starz)

This Gives You Plenty Of Time To Watch The Original Spartacus Series Ahead Of House Of Ashur

Though Spartacus: House of Ashur doesn’t premiere until Friday, December 5th, signing up now gives you plenty of time to watch the original series before jumping back into the incredibly violent and explicit sword and sandal universe. All three seasons, as well as the prequel series titled Gods of the Arena, are currently available.

That means all the gruesome kills, political intrigue, and the passionate romance of ancient Rome are there waiting to be explored, for the first time or on a revisit after all these years. Just a heads up, this show has a reputation for being over-the-top, and it’s well earned…

(Image credit: Starz)

This Deal Also Gives You Access To Outlander, Power, And Other Starz Originals

The Spartacus universe isn’t the only Starz original series available on Hulu, as this deal also gives you access to everything from Outlander to Power to American Gods to Party Down and so much more. Seriously, you won’t run out of great dramas, comedies, and epic tales of romance if you sign up for this incredible deal.

Here's a curated list of some of the best Starz shows available on Hulu right now:

Outlander

Outlander: Blood of my Blood

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power Book IV: Force

P-Valley

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast!

On top of those originals, you can also watch 2025 movies like From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Flight Risk, and multiple others. And that doesn’t even include all the classic films that become available as soon as you add Starz to your Hulu account. Again, you won’t grow bored with this deal. That’s for sure…

If you’re thinking about getting Starz to watch Spartacus: House of Ashur, or check out the premium cable channel’s robust offerings, this Black Friday offer should make that decision so much easier.