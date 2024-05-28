Spartacus: House of Ashur: Everything We Know About The Starz Series

Over the course of three seasons (plus a prequel miniseries), Spartacus brought all kinds of drama, action, and incredibly violent and gory deaths to the small screen. After an 11-year break, the popular Starz original series is getting a spinoff of its own that is less of a sequel and more of a new branch on the timeline. Spartacus: House of Ashur, which will center on Nick Tarabay’s ill-fated villain from the original run, is something that has been in the works for quite some time, and we’re all pretty excited to see how it pans out.

But, before that happens, we have put together a quick yet comprehensive guide to the upcoming sword and sandal TV show and the long-awaited return to one of the bloodiest series of the 21st century (seriously, the original show was gruesome). That said, let’s break down everything we know about Spartacus: House of Ashur.

At this point in time, we don’t know when Spartacus: House of Ashur will make its small-screen debut as Starz has yet to reveal a premiere date. Considering we haven’t heard anything about the production, there’s a good chance we won’t see the franchise’s return until sometime in 2025. That said, we’ll make sure to update this in the coming weeks and months as soon as we learn anything about the premiere or even a release window.

Nick Tarabay Will Return To Lead The Spartacus: House Of Ashur Cast

Only one member of the Spartacus: House of Ashur cast has been announced at the time of this writing, but the casting should have longtime fans of the franchise both excited and a little confused. In a November 2023 press release from Starz about the series being greenlit, it was revealed that Nick Tarabay would be reprising his role as Ashur in the new spinoff show. You may recall that Ashur, a former gladiator-turned-henchman for Quintus Lentulus Batiatus who collaborated with the Romans to put down Spartacus’ rebellion, was killed brutally in the Season 2 (Spartacus: Vengeance) finale.

We don’t know if any other members of the Spartacus cast will be joining the former Stargirl villain in the new show or how his character will be presented. Will he remain a greedy villain or will his new lease on life cause a change of heart? We’ll have to wait and see.

Spartacus: House Of Ashur Poses The Question Of What If Ashur Hadn’t Died On Mount Vesuvius

Ashur was very much dead by the time the credits rolled on Spartacus: Vengeance, yet he gets his own spinoff series? How’s that possible? Well, as noted in the Starz press release about the new show, it was revealed that the series will ask two simple questions. First, what if Ashur didn’t lose his head on top of Mount Vesuvius all those years ago? And second, what if he had been gifted Batiatus’ gladiator school in return for helping cut down Spartacus and ending his rebellion?

Both of these questions open the door for a lot of things to happen and offer up a really cool “what if?” premise for the new show. Instead of it being a retcon that acts like the final season of Spartacus never happened, the spinoff will instead branch off in a different direction and hopefully be as impactful as Marvel’s animated What If…? series on Disney+.

Steven S. DeKnight Will Return As The Showrunner For House Of Ashur

Nick Tarabay won’t be the only person involved with the original series to return of Spartacus: House of Usher, as Steven S. DeKnight will be serving as the showrunner. DeKnight, who has gone on to work on shows like Daredevil and the short-lived Jupiter’s Legacy, as well as 2018’s Pacific Rim: Uprising, created, wrote, and produced Spartacus during its original run.

In a statement provided in Starz’s November 2023 press release about the series pickup, DeKnight said it was a “rare, wonderful opportunity” to be able to return to the series all these years later. It hasn’t been revealed if DeKnight will direct any of the episodes, but we should know more soon.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Spartacus: House Of Ashur?

We may not know who’ll be appearing on the show besides Nick Tarabay, but we do know how many episodes will make up the first season of House of Ashur. When Starz picked up the series, the network announced that it had ordered 10 episodes, the same number as in the final two seasons of the original series.

What Will Spartacus: House Of Ashur Be Rated?

Production hasn’t yet started on the series and not many details have been revealed about it, so a rating hasn’t been announced. However, if the show features as much violence, nudity, and other extreme images as its predecessor, it’s hard to imagine it being rated anything besides TV-MA. Remember, Spartacus had a higher body count than Game of Thrones during its second season, averaging 25 dead bodies per episode during its 2012 offering. Then there was all the nudity, crass language, and everything else that made the Starz original series such a wild experience.

Steven S. DeKnight Has Other Spartacus Spinoff Ideas If House Of Ashur Is Successful

This could very well be the start of something when it comes to spinoffs, as Steven S. DeKnight has alluded to more from the world he created nearly a decade-and-a-half ago. When responding to a fan’s question about the long break and if more ideas are in development on Twitter (this is something he does quite regularly), DeKnight responded with:

I was a wee busy with other stuff. And yes! Several other spinoff ideas if House of Ashur is successful.

Honestly, there are so many characters from the original series that could get their own spinoff, especially if the franchise were to continue the branching timelines being started here. Quintus Lentulus Batiatus, Lucretia, Crixus, and countless others would all make good subjects for another series.

How To Watch The Original Spartacus Series

If you missed out on Spartacus when it originally aired back in the 2010s, you’re not out of luck, as you can watch it on several of the best streaming services. First, the entire series is streaming on Starz (where you’ll also be able to watch House of Ashur). You can also watch the show on the Roku Channel, where all but only the first season is free. Alternatively, if you have the Starz add-on with your Hulu subscription , you can check out all four seasons, but you will need to pay an extra monthly fee.

Stream Spartacus on Starz.

Stream Spartacus on the Roku Channel.