How To Watch SZA At Glastonbury And Stream Friday's Pyramid Stage Headline Set

How To Watch SZA At Glastonbury For Free

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, June 30 Time: 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT Channel: BBC Two Free streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

SZA At Glastonbury Festival: Preview

SZA has been on the music scene for well over a decade, but her well overdue success only seems to have come into fruition in the last four or so years with the release of her second album "SOS". Now with four Grammys to her name, SZA will be closing the festival as the Sunday night headline act with her set starting at 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm ET. Find out how to live stream Glastonbury Festival and get yourself a free stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Starting out self-releasing EPs, recognition from her independent work saw SZA become the first woman to be signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and released her debut album "Ctrl" in 2017, which earned her four Grammy noms. At the same time, her features on Kendrick Lamar track "All the Stars" and Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" continued to hurtle her into stardom, earning her first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Her second studio album "SOS" was released in 2022, with "Kill Bill" awarding her her first number-one single on Billboard Hot 100, and "Good Days", "Nobody Gets Me", "I Hate U", and "Snooze" landing in the top-ten.

This will be the first time SZA plays Glastonbury – and what a way to debut, snatching up the Sunday headliner spot. Tune into a Glastonbury set and watch SZA live and for free on BBC iPlayer, with all the details below on how to do so from anywhere.

How to watch SZA at Glastonbury Festival 2024 live in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

SZA is taking to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 30 at 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT, with her set meant to last an hour and forty-five minutes. You'll be able to watch Glastonbury coverage from 9pm BST on BBC Two, with 10pm BST marked for SZA's official set.

You'll be able to watch the set live through the BBC's streaming service, BBC iPlayer, and find highlights thereafter.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. BA4 4BY). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK when Glastonbury 2024 is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch SZA at Glastonbury Festival 2024 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Glastonbury just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Glastonbury Festival as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country