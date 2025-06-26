How To Watch Glastonbury Festival 2025 Online And Stream Live Performances By The 1975, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo And More For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Glastonbury Festival 2025 Streams

Swipe to scroll horizontally Broadcast Dates: June 26-29 Free Streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Glastonbury Festival 2025: Preview

Not going to Glasto? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on seeing those thrilling live acts featuring your favorite bands and music industry icons. While Worthy Farm’s festivalgoers contend with heat stroke, viewers can catch over 90 hours of performances from the comfort of their own home, and in Ultra High Definition when it comes to headliners The 1975, Neil Young, and US sensation Olivia Rodrigo. Join in the party (bucket hat optional) as we explain below how to watch Glastonbury 2025 online for free from anywhere on BBC iPlayer.

Perhaps it’s because Glastonbury's taking a break next year, but the upcoming festival – beginning on Wednesday, June 25 and closing on Sunday, June 29 – feels like it’s going to be bigger than ever. Tickets to the 210,000 capacity event, the world’s largest greenfield music and performing arts festival, sold out in just 35 minutes, and there’s no shortage of rising stars and bona fide legends making the trip to Worthy Farm, Somerset to wow the blissed-out crowds.

There are some strong 90s vibes on the first full day of music. Playing the Pyramid Stage in her Glasto debut, Alanis Morrissette will emote the heck out of hits like “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic” as R&B group En Vogue (“Free Your Mind”) finish up on the West Holts stage. Then, in an extensive hour-and-a-half-long set, Cheshire rock band The 1975 will take the spotlight as the weekend’s inaugural headliners.

As ever, the festival boasts an eclectic lineup, and viewer’s should enjoy a lively mix of music vets and quickly rising Gen Z stars. Saturday promises a jaw-dropping pedigree of classic rock artists like John Foggerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival) and, of course, “Rockin’ in the Free World" singer Neil Young, who’s highly-anticipated set coincides with two very different artists: Grammy winners Charli XCX and US rapper Doechii, enchanting audiences at the Other and West Holts stages respectively.

That’s not forgetting the legend that is Rod Stewart alongside his former Faces band mate Ronnie Wood, a trio of tantalizing TBC slots, and a mystery band called Patchwork, before megastar Oliva Rodrigo closes out Glastonbury with a raucous rendition of tracks like “Good 4 U” and “Vampire.”

Catch all this and so much more. Simply follow our guide to how to watch Glastonbury 2025, with dozens of the festival’s biggest performances available free on BBC iPlayer, live and on-demand.

How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2025 live stream in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

Those in the UK can watch Glastonbury 2025 programming from Thursday, June 26 until Sunday, June 29, with previews, interviews, and live performances broadcast across linear channels BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Four.

However, the BBC iPlayer Glastonbury hub, is where you want to go for your most extensive coverage with multiple sets available to stream live for free.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. BA4 4BY). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK when Glastonbury 2025 is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2025 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Glastonbury just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Glastonbury Festival as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free. You can also get an Amazon gift card included with specific plans right now as well.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

Can I watch Glastonbury Festival online anywhere else?

Well, this is awkward. Music fans and Olivia Rodrigo stans in the US, Canada, Australia – pretty much everywhere outside the UK – won’t be able to watch Glastonbury Festival 2025 live streams in their country. The BBC is the only broadcaster with the rights to provide coverage currently, and its on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer, is locked to those outside the UK.

A Brit abroad during Glastonbury? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer and catch a Glastonbury live stream.

Glastonbury Festival 2025 Line-up

Noah Kahan will play the Pyramid Stage at 19:45 on Sunday (Image credit: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Pyramid Stage

Friday

The 1975 (22:15 to 23:45)

Biffy Clyro (20:15 to 21:15)

Alanis Morrissette (18:15 to 19:15)

TBA (16:55 to 17:30)

Burning Spear (15:00 to 16:00)

CMAT (13:30 to 14:30)

Supergrass (12:00 to 13:00)

Saturday

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts (22:00 to 23:45)

Raye (20:00 to 21:00)

Patchwork (18:15 to 19:15)

John Fogerty (16:30 to 17:30)

The Script (15:00 to 16:00)

Brandi Carlisle (13:30 to 14:30)

Kaiser Chiefs (12:00 to 13:00)

Sunday

Olivia Rodrigo (21:45 to 23:15)

Noah Kahan (19:45 to 20:45)

Nile Rodgers & Chic (18:00 to 19:00)

Rod Stewart (15:45 to 17:15)

The Libertines (14:00 to 15:00)

Celeste (12:30 to 13:30)

The Selecter (11:15 to 12:00)

Other Stage

Friday

Loyle Carner (22:30 to 23:15)

Busta Rhymes (20:30 to 21:30)

Gracie Abrams (18:45 to 19:45)

Franz Ferdinand (17:15 to 18:15)

Wet Leg (15:45 to 16:45)

Inhaler (14:15 to 15:15)

Rizzle Kicks (13:00 to 13:45)

Fabio & Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra (11:30 to 12:30)

Saturday

Charli XCX (22:30 to 23:45)

Deftones (20:30 to 21:30)

Ezra Collective (18:45 to 19:45)

Amyl & The Sniffers (17:00 to 18:00)

Weezer (15:30 to 16:30)

Beabadoobee (14:00 to 15:00)

Good Neighbours (12:45 to 13:30)

Alessi Rose (11:30 to 12:15)

Sunday

The Prodigy (21:45 to 23:15)

Wolf Alice (19:45 to 20:45)

Snow Patrol (18:00 to 19:00)

Turnstile (16:30 to 17:30)

Joy Crookes (15:00 to 15:45)

Shaboozey (13:45 to 14:30)

Nadine Shah (12:30 to 13:15)

Louis Dunford (11:15 to 12:00)

West Holts

Friday

Maribou State (22:15 to 23:45)

Badbadnotgood (20:30 to 21:30)

Denzel Curry (19:00 to 20:00)

En Vogue (17:30 to 18:30)

Vieux Farka Toure (16:00 to 17:00)

Glass Beams (14:30 to 15:25)

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso (13:00 to 14:00)

Corto.Alto (11:30 to 12:30)

Saturday

Doechii (22:45 to 23:30)

Amaarae (20:30 to 21:30)

Greentea Peng (19:00 to 20:00

Yussef Dayes (17:30 to 18:30)

Kneecap (16:00 to 17:00)

Bob Vylan (14:30 to 15:30)

Nilufer Yanya (13:00 to 14:00)

Infinity Song (11:30 to 12:30)

Sunday

Overmono (21:45 to 23:15)

Parcels (20:00 to 21:00)

The Brian Jonestown Massacre (18:30 to 19:30)

Goat (17:00 to 18:00)

Black Uhuru (15:30 to 16:30)

Cymande (14:00 to 15:00)

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble (12:30 to 13:30)

Thandii (11:00 to 12:00)

Woodsies

Friday

Four Tet (22:30 to 23:45)

Floating Points (21:00 to 22:00)

Pinkpantheress (19:30 to 20:30)

Blossoms (18:00 to 19:00)

Lola Young (16:30 to 17:30)

Shed Seven (15:15 to 16:00)

Fat Dog (14:00 to 14:45)

Myles Smith (12:45 to 13:30)

TBA (11:30 to 12:15)

Saturday

Scissor Sisters (22:30 to 23:45)

Tom Odell (21:00 to 22:00)

Father John Misty (19:30 to 20:30)

TV on the Radio (18:00 to 19:00)

Nova Twins (16:30 to 17:30)

Jade (15:15 to 16:00)

Fcukers (14:00 to 14:45)

Sorry (12:45 to 13:30)

The Amazons (11:30 to 12:15)

Sunday

Jorja Smith (21:30 to 22:45)

AJ Tracey (20:00 to 21:00)

St. Vincent (18:30 to 19:30)

Black Country, New Road (17:00 to 18:00)

Djo (15:30 to 16:30

Sprints (14:00 to 15:00)

Gurriers (12:30 to 13:30)

The Park Stage