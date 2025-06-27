How To Watch The 1975 At Glastonbury Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Broadcast Date: Friday, June 27 Time: 10:15pm BST Free Streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

The 1975 at Glastonbury: Preview

Chart-toppers The 1975 will kick off a weekend of explosive headline performances on Friday, June 27, taking a coveted top spot on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. Ahead of Neil Young and Olivia Rodriguez, they’ll dazzle the crowd with a no-doubt pyrotechnic stage show featuring an hour-and-a-half-long set of songs like “Sex” “The Sound,” and “Give Yourself a Try.” Stream the whole thing – and in glorious Ultra High Definition – with our guide below where we explain how to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury online for free with BBC iPlayer and from anywhere.

Broadly defined as pop-rock, UK band The 1975 have received global acclaim since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2013, which introduced fans to their most well-known track to date, “Chocolate.” Despite criticism from some quarters – including Oasis singer Liam Gallagher – for not conforming to the classic rock mould, they’ve scored five consecutive UK number 1 albums, won multiple Brit Awards, and been praised for their musical eclecticism, with Billboard hailing them as "the most ambitious pop-rock band of their generation.”

After wrapping up their biggest ever tour in North America, and currently working on their sixth studio album, Glastonbury 2025 is reported to be their ONLY confirmed gig this year. So viewers can expect quite the show as frontman Matty Healy and his bandmates pour all their energies into an unforgettable evening at the 210,000 capacity venue, while rapt audiences at home catch it all in comfort and, most importantly, for free!

Catch the festival veterans' fourth – and potentially, best – appearance at Worthy Farm this Friday with the following guide, providing those within and outside of the UK with instructions on how to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury 2025 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury Festival online in the UK for free

You'll want to tune into BBC One on Friday, June 27 to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury, with the band's hour-and-a-half-long performance broadcast from about 10:30pm BST, and filmed in eye-popping Ultra HD.

You can also opt to stream The 1975’s headline slot FREE on BBC iPlayer via the Glastonbury hub, live or on-demand shortly after each broadcast. It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. BA4 4BY). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK when Glastonbury 2025 is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Glastonbury just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The 1975 at Glastonbury as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free. You can also get an Amazon gift card included with specific plans right now as well.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

Can I watch The 1975 at Glastonbury Festival 2025 online from anywhere else?

The BBC has exclusive rights to stream Glastonbury’s many live music events, which means those in the US, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world aren't able to watch Glastonbury 2025 or any of the BBC's 90 hours of live performances from the festival, including The 1975's headline gig.

A UK fan abroad during Glastonbury? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer and catch a Glastonbury live stream.

When Will The 1975 Perform At Glastonbury? Glastonbury kicks off the first full day of music on Friday, June 27, with The 1975 expected to begin that evening’s headline performance around 10:15pm BST / 5:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT.

Has The 1975 Played Glastonbury Before? Glastonbury Festival’s 2025 edition is the first time The 1975 have headlined. But the pop-rock band have attended the festival before on three other occasions, including in 2016 with a set on the Other Stage.