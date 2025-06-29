How To Watch Olivia Rodrigo At Glastonbury Online

Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury: Preview

Despite just two albums to her name, Olivia Rodrigo has quickly gained global superstar status, with salty, pop-punk hits like “Vampire” and “All American Bitch” absolutely smashing streaming records. And her headline appearance at Glastonbury 2025 sees her ongoing ascent from Disney kid to world-renowned megastar, where she’ll become the festival’s second-youngest headline act while also commanding her biggest UK audience to date. Catch her historic performance with our following guide, where we explain how to watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury online free on BBC iPlayer and from anywhere.

Initially achieving recognition for her magnetic leading role in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo, inspired by the likes of Taylor Swift, pivoted from acting into music. Her debut single “Drivers License” proved an instant success, breaking several Spotify records, such as being the first song to hit 80 million streams in seven days. Albums Sour (2021) and follow-up Guts (2023) both shot to number one in the Billboard 200 charts, with Rodrigo gaining both critical acclaim – multiple Grammys, Billboard, and Brit Awards – and runaway commercial success.

She’s pop and punk, sweet and sour. A former Disney princess happy to drop a few f bombs and whose musical output The Times’ Will Hodgkinson describes as see-sawing "between heartfelt balladry and raucous indie rock." And her masterful lyrics clearly speak to Gen Z and beyond: at least eight of her singles have amassed over a billion streams, including “Traitor,” “Good 4 U,” and “Jealousy, Jealousy.”

Her whirlwind success hasn’t abated since her very first Glastonbury appearance in 2022 either. Her Guts World Tour – which was extended through to June 24 this year – raked in $186 million, becoming the highest grossing tour from an artist born in the 21st century. And the music phenom isn’t slowing down. In fact, she’ll have just warmed up at BST Hyde Park Festival as its headline act, and only 48 hours before arriving at Glastonbury in Somerset. That should mean she’s ready to drop an absolutely showstopping performance guaranteed to wow the Worthy Farm crowd.

Keep on reading for where to stream the pop star’s Pyramid Stage set, as we break down how to watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury 2025 online and 100% free no matter where you are.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury Festival online in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

Don’s miss the “Vampire” and “All I Want” singer’s biggest UK performance to date. Simply tune into BBC One to watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury from around 10pm BST on Sunday, June 29, for a set expected to run for about an hour and a half and conclude this year's festival with an almighty bang.

You can also opt to stream Olivia Rodrigo’s headline performance live on Sunday on BBC iPlayer via the Glastonbury hub, or on-demand shortly after broadcast. It's 100% free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. BA4 4BY). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK when Glastonbury 2025 is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Glastonbury just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury Festival online anywhere else?

UK broadcaster the BBC has exclusive rights to stream Glastonbury’s many live music events, which means those in the US, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world won’t be able to watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury. For UK fans currently traveling outside the country, they’d need to download a VPN to access their usual streaming services.

When Will Olivia Rodrigo Perform At Glastonbury? BBC One will broadcast Olivia Rodrigo’s headline Glastonbury show on Sunday, June 29 and beginning from 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 3pm PT.

Has Olivia Rodrigo Ever Played Glastonbury? The US singer's rapid ascent to stardom following debut album Sour saw her make her Glastonbury debut the following year where she performed on the Other Stage. Glastonbury 2025 will mark Rodrigo’s second Glasto appearance, and in the premium headline spot, too!