How To Watch WWE Survivor Games – Stream WarGames 2025 From Anywhere, Start Time, Black Friday Deals

Get ready for a seismic shake-up in sports entertainment – WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 is about to make history. On Saturday, November 29, Petco Park transforms into a gladiatorial arena where rivalries explode and wrestling legends collide.

For the first time ever, you can watch the WarGames spectacle outdoors in a stadium, promising bigger crashes, louder cheers, and a level of intensity fans have never seen. This isn’t just another wrestling event – it's a must-watch.

Held every Thanksgiving week, the 39th edition of WWE Survivor Series WarGames is the second-longest-running WWE showpiece behind WrestleMania. Survivor Series is a cornerstone of WWE’s calendar and part of the elite “Big Five” events, alongside WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns will face off against WWE’s rising and returning stars, including ‘The Vision’ (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), plus Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, who have been strategically assembled by Paul Heyman.

WWE fans are predicting brutal cage matches, high-stakes drama, and jaw-dropping moments rivalries reach their boiling point.

What time does WWE Survivor Series: WarGames start?

WarGames typically kicks off around 7pm ET / 4pm PT for the main pay-per-view broadcast

Pre-show matches or special segments often begin 1–2 hours earlier, depending on WWE Network or streaming service coverage.

International viewers can check local WWE Network, or other streaming partners for exact regional start times.

Watch WWE Survivor Series in the US

(Image credit: ESPN)

US viewers can watch WarGames live on ESPN Unlimited (from $29.99/month).

Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu+LiveTV subscribers get ESPN Unlimited as part of their package.

Black Friday streaming deals are on now – Try any Fubo plan for $0 or get DirecTV for only $49.99 for your first month.

YouTube TV has promised Unlimited but it's not appeared on our plan yet, so best avoid it.

Don't forget: Fans outside the USA can watch all major WWE events on Netflix. Use a VPN to access your usual streaming service when abroad.

How to watch Survivor Series from anywhere

If you're abroad and want access to your usual streaming service back home, use a VPN and set your server location to whatever country you're from. This will remove pesky geo-blocks.

Right now, you can grab over $300 bucks off with this Black Friday deal from Nord, our favorite streaming VPN...

WWE deal 🚀 NordVPN Black Friday Mega Deal: $11.59 $2.99/month

Exceptional streaming, world-class security and privacy – NordVPN is the best VPN around by far.



✅ Save 75% Today

✅ Get 3 Extra Months Free



Get NordVPN and stream WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 online.

How to use a VPN to watch Survivor Series:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Netflix, you'll want to connect to your server based in the UK, for example.

3. Enjoy WWE - Head to Netflix and watch WarGames 2025 live without cable.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series 2025 in the UK

Grappling fans can watch WWE Survivor Series live on Netflix. It's cheap too – plans cost from £5.99 per month.

Brit overseas? Use a VPN to access your Netflix account from anywhere provided terms allow.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series 2025 in Canada

Canadians can also tune into Survivor Games 2025 live on Netflix from CA$7.99.

NB: if you're a Canadian traveling south of the border, consider accessing your usual stream with a VPN.

Where to watch Survivor Series in Australia

Australia isn’t bucking the trend either – you'll need a Netflix plan (from AU$7.99/month) to watch WWE showpiece events like Survivor Series 2025.

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service from anywhere.

Where to watch WWE WarGames 2025 in India

As of 2025, Netflix is the official streaming home of WWE – including Survivor Series 2025 – in India.

That means you’ll need a valid Netflix subscription to stream WWE — including the WarGames live stream.

Netflix basic costs from just $2.40 per month in India.

WWE Survivor Games 2025 trailer

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On