I'm Not Surprised To Hear The Housewives (Allegedly) Went Full Out During The Traitors Reunion, But Yikes
The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on the air, and has become an Emmy-winning sensation for those with a Peacock subscription. We're currently deep into Season 4, and the show's reunion was recently filmed. I'm not surprised that the Real Housewives on The Traitors brought it to that event, but it sounds like it was especially confrontational. Let's break it all down.
The Traitors Season 4 cast is full of reality TV royalty, including some fan favorite Real Housewives. They made great television throughout the season, but it sounds like they're really going to bring it in the reunion. An anonymous insider spoke to The Sun about what allegedly goes down, claiming that Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard Bassett put their targets on Colton Underwood and Rob Rausch. In their words:
Sounds like the Housewives are going to bring the drama in the Traitors reunion. Which stands to reason; they're used to the long days of arguing at the end of every season. And while Colton Underwood has been getting hate online, this report claims he's going to be targeted in the reunion by his castmates as well.
Season 4 was a game changer for the Housewives, as both Lisa and Candiace were tapped on the shoulder by host Alan Cumming. Unfortunately, they're both out of the game at this point, largely thanks to the strategic schemes from Rob. But it turns out that folks took Colton's gameplay more personally, and the Bachelor alum will be seemingly taking his licks in the reunion.
The same anonymous insider spoke more about how the Housewives were reportedly behaving, claiming:
Sound like the rest of the cast didn't want smoke from Lisa and Candiace, so they might be largely watching the drama go down in the Season 4 reunion. It certainly sounds like it's going to be an entertaining episode of television, especially with Andy Cohen presumably hosting. Of course, we have to get through the rest of the season first.
As previously mentioned, Colton Underwood has been the subject of a ton of online backlash thanks his gameplay. The chatter got so toxic that Peacock issued a statement asking fans to calm down. For his part, Underwood revealed the threats and homophobic attacks he's suffered as a result of this discourse. But if the above comments are to be believed, that didn't stop his castmates from coming for him at the Traitors reunion.
New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. At the time of writing this story there are only three episodes left, including the reunion. And I can't wait to see sparks fly as the cast gets back together.
