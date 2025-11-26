How To Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 Online From Anywhere

Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 Online

Held by Macy’s department store almost every year since 1924, the epic NYC event provides a whirlwind of music and awe-inspiring spectacle: featuring star-studded performances, giant balloons and floats, and even an appearance from Saint Nick himself. Enjoying it at home with friends and family is as traditional as pumpkin pie. And, luckily, it’s easy to stream. Just read on below for how to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 online and from wherever you are.

For those far from the Big Apple, NBC will provide a live broadcast of the parade, going out live at 8.30am nationwide and with coverage from hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and station stalwart Al Roker. Join the party as Wicked star Cynthia Erivo wows the crowds, before old Tom Turkey – the parade’s longest-serving float – leads the procession along the 2.5 mile route to Macy’s Herald Square.

Careening through Manhattan past excited onlookers will be high school marching bands, clown crews, 34 giant character balloons, and many magical floats (including a spooky Stranger Things-themed addition), some of which are carrying an A-list cargo of Broadway stars, singers, and rock and roll legends. But, receiving the most adulation of course is Mr Claus and his posse of reindeer, whose arrival concludes a holiday relay race with Tom Turkey and officially ushers in Christmas.

Then it’s a real spectacle on 34th street. Once Stuart the Minon and new character balloons like Buzz Lightyear arrive at Macy’s flagship store, viewers can expect a plethora of unmissable performers. Those include Busta Rhymes, Lainey Wilson, Shaggy, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Wreckless, plus the talented vocalists of KPop: Demon Hunters.

It’s a televisual buffet so epic you’ll need a Pepto-Bismol or two afterwards. Enjoy it all with our guide, and watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 online even if you’re away for the holidays with a VPN.

Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 online free in the US

Happy holidays! Head to NBC to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live, which will broadcast at 8.30am across all US time zones on Thursday, November 27. There’s also an encore performance at 2pm ET/PT, plus a Spanish simulcast of the event on Telemundo.

There are multiple options to stream the parade via OTT services too, including Peacock – handy if you no longer have access to cable:

One of these is Fubo. It’s a comprehensive cable replacement, whose Pro plan offers in excess of 200 channels, including NBC. If you’re new to the service, you get complimentary access with its 7-day FREE trial. When that promo ends, your first month is charged at a discounted $54.99 rate, before reverting to the normal $84.99 fee.

Hulu + Live TV is another viable option. While it’s got fewer channels than Fubo – around 95 in total – and a fixed price point of $89.99 a month, it does offer a 3-day free trial if you’ve not used its live TV plan before. Plus, it also serves up Disney Plus and ESPN Select alongside its own extensive offering.

Then there’s NBC’s own streamer, Peacock. Plans start at $7.99. That should let you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on demand about after its initial broadcast. But you’ll want to upgrade your Peacock subscription to the $10.99 a month Premium Plan to access the live NBC channel stream and watch the 2025 parade as it airs. Finally, there’s also the option to skip the commercials and opt for the Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99, $109.99, and $169.99 a year respectively).

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 from anywhere

If you're outside of the country and can't access your usual streaming service, you can still watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their Peacock stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, head to Peacock

Can I watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 in Canada?

There will be no leftovers…and no Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Neither the NBC channel nor Peacock are available in Canada, meaning that the US holiday celebration goes unaired north of the border.

Visiting relatives outside the US? If you’re out of the country, you’ll be blocked from accessing services like Peacock from abroad….unless you download a VPN to access your subscription as normal.

Can I watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 in the UK?

Our cousins across the pond are out of luck. Thanksgiving is a US holiday and coverage of the star-studded event remains exclusive to NBC and Peacock. That’s particularly bad news to any American citizens in Blighty over the holidays.

If you’re away for Thanksgiving, purchase a VPN to connect to Peacock by changing your IP address to located in your home country – leaving you to enjoy the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade no matter where you are.

Can I watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 in Australia?

Equally, there’s no Australian broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we know of, with the event airing only on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock, exclusively to US audiences.

Away from home? Catch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a VPN and stream the epic event, regardless of what country you’re currently in.

Who Is Performing At The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In 2025? There are around 26 performers slated to feature at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. They are acclaimed actress Cynthia Erivo, hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, rock band Foreigner, Grammy winner Shaggy, Taylor Momsen, Teyana Taylor, and Matteo Bocelli, the son of renowned tenor Andrea Bochelli. There will also be appearances from Colbie Caillat, Calum Scott, Christopher Jackson, Ciara, Darlene Love, Debbie Gibson, Lainey Wilson, Drew Baldridge, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, hit R&B band Kool & the Gang, Lauren Spencer Smith, Lil John, Luísa Sonza, and the female vocal talent from KPop: Demon Hunters, in addition to Meg Donnelly, Mickey Guyton, Mr. Fantasy, ballet dancers Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck, and Russell Dickerson.