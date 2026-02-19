Scream 7's McKenna Grace Faces A Bunch Of Ghostfaces In A+ New Music Video, And That Last-Minute Cameo Is A Must-See
Loving this giant Ghostface and knives aesthetic.
While music videos may no longer be many musicians’ go-to source for promoting their music, certain artists continue to favor the format as a visual artform. Boston’s Ice Nine Kills is a genre-bludgeoning example, as the band’s knack for producing theatrical-quality is as dependable as their talent for writing catchy hooks. Seriously, their video for “The Laugh Track” may have been my favorite thing about 2025, and I have zero complaints about the group’s Scream 7-centric new video with star McKenna Grace.
The actress-turned-musician has cemented herself as a true scream queen as of late, having popped up in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 in a big way ahead of other upcoming horror movies and TV shows like the Mean Girls-inspired Slanted and Netflix’s Scooby-Doo, in which she’ll play Daphne Blake. But Scream 7 is obviously the biggest of the batch for all the reasons, and it only makes sense that she teamed up with Ice Kills Nine to promote it with a snazzy new video, seen below.
It's wild to think that before she was belting out heavy metal ballads for Scream 7, she put out pop and folk albums. Could this be a change in tempo for her future musical efforts? Too early to tell, but she sounds great opposite INK's lead vocalist Spencer Charnas, so even if she doesn't go all in on moodier tunes, here's hoping for a future team-up down the road. (Maybe for Scream 8?)
I'm just going to naively believe that someone actually build a semi-staircase made out of giant bloody knives, and that there was actually a Galactus-sized Ghostface involved, as opposed to knowing it's all just movie magic. Or at least I could try to fool myself into thinking that, if it wasn't for the end of the video pulling the wool up and revealing all the blue-screen backgrounds.
That facetious sense of disappointment was easily upended by a surprise face at the end of the video, with Scream franchise vet David Arquette revealed to be the "director."
Like McKenna Grace, David Arquette is also in Scream 7, and for what seems like a bigger role than just a quick callback. Several other franchise vets like Matthew Lillard are also returning, with Neve Campbell once again leading the narrative as Sydney Prescott. I'll assume the latter didn't take part in the video due to all the Ghostfaces potentially leading to PTSD. (Post-Traumatic Sydney Disarray.)
Fun fact: the aforementioned video for Ice Nine Kills' "The Last Laugh" featured a cameo from Lillard. And they also delivered the gory AF video for "A Work of Art" to promoteTerrifier 3, with Art the Clown delivering his signature mayhem throughout. (Which then led to WWE's Rhea Ripley getting "killed" by Art during a live performance.)
I was already pumped as hell to find out who the killer is in Scream 7, and I'm hoping this music video is actually a clue that Sydney will be haunted by ALL of the Ghostfaces of the franchise's past.
I'll have "Twisting the Knife" playing in my head when Kevin Williamson's Scream 7 hits theaters on Friday, February 27.
