Is Chris Jericho Returning To The WWE Soon? Here's The Latest Rumor

The 2025 TV schedule is winding down, and even the WWE is prepping for its final major PLE of the year. Survivor Series is the last big PLE for the company ahead of the start of WrestleMania season in the new year. SS also marks a final chance for the company to "wow" the fans after the past couple of years have underwhelmed. The return of a significant wrestler might help get fans hype and, with Chris Jericho rumored to be returning to the WWE, could that happen on the big night?

While CinemaBlend didn't list his return among our predictions for Survivor Series, we've kept tabs on clues hinting at "Y2J" returning, and, now we have an update on that per the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Here's what Dave Meltzer (via f4wonline) had to say about the situation, and when wrestling fans may be able expect to see Jericho:

As noted many times, this one is a Jericho decision and all hints are in the WWE direction. I know that WWE has offered him a retirement storyline and those in WWE have said that’s what they’d be interested in. Others expect him to be there early next year, but nothing is confirmed.

This is the classic type of rumor that essentially alleges that people expect Chris Jericho to return to the WWE at the start of the new year, or he might even show up tonight, November 29, during Survivor Series. In regard to the latter, it's known that CM Punk made his big return at the event a while back, so there's precedent for a development like that happening.

It's worth noting that in that instance, CM Punk's return at Survivor Series was special because the show just happened to be in his hometown of Chicago. The aforementioned event is in San Diego this year, which is far away from Jericho's town of Winnipeg, Canada, which he most closely associates with.

Even so, I wouldn't mind seeing Chris Jericho return at Survivor Series, though I'm not sure what his reason for appearing would be. One potential option could be that he's the final opponent for John Cena when he does his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event. While there's currently a tournament being held for the honor of battling Cena, Jericho could insert himself into the drama by interfering with one of the finishes of a match.

Chris Jericho was part of one of Cena's first feuds when he moved up to the WWE's main roster and, while it isn't quite as notable as his past feuds with Edge, his long history with The Rock, or Brock Lesnar, it would still one legend taking on another. I wouldn't be mad about seeing Jericho take on John Cena for his final match but, if that were to happen, they'd need him to show up during Survivor Series.

We'll see what happens soon enough as the WWE broadcasts Survivor Series on the ESPN Unlimited on Saturday, November 29th, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. I'm hoping for an entertaining night of wrestling, regardless of whether Chris Jericho or any other unexpected wrestlers show up.