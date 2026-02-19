Hailey Bieber Revealed The Justin Bieber Song Their Son Has Started Singing, And I Can’t Handle The Cuteness

Jack Blues Bieber may only be a year and a half old — with Hailey Bieber giving birth to the newest “JB” in August 2024 — but it sounds like he’s already exhibiting some of the talents of his famous parents. Hailey opened up about life as the mom of a toddler, revealing that baby Jack has started singing one of his dad’s hits, and my heart is bursting out of my chest from the cuteness.

You know on singing competitions, how the contestants always say they were singing before they could talk? Apparently, that might actually be the case for Justin Bieber’s son. The pop star’s wife, Hailey, went on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast (available to stream with a Netflix subscription), where the host asked if Jack listened to his father’s music. Hailey responded:

Yeah, he does. He’s been saying, ‘Baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, oh.’ And I’m like ‘Ah!’ Like, in literally the last two days. That is so crazy.

That may actually be the cutest thing I’ve ever heard in my life, and I say that as someone who really doesn’t have an opinion about Justin Bieber’s music.

It’s no surprise that Jack Blues’ playlists include his dad’s catalog, and “Baby” — the debut single off of Justin Bieber’s first album, 2010’s My World 2.0 — is such a perfect tune for him to latch onto (for obvious reasons). It’s also pretty relatable, because who here hasn’t caught the “Baby” earworm at some point or another?

I can only imagine how proud of a moment it was for Justin Bieber the first time he heard his baby singing “Baby.” It’s been sweet to see him adjust to fatherhood, as sources were quick to report that he’s a “great dad,” and while he and Hailey are amongst the celebrities choosing not to post their children’s faces on social media, Justin still shares plenty of pics with his son.

If the day comes that Jack Blues Bieber actually does want to follow in his proud pop’s footsteps, he’s likely in for a much different experience than Justin had. The Swag artist has opened up in recent months about feeling “rushed” into a life he “didn’t fully choose,” so it’s safe to assume Justin would do everything he could to ensure Jack wouldn’t experience the same pressure he did.

That’s a conversation for the future, though, because I’m sure Hailey and Justin Bieber are just soaking in the moments like Jack starting to sing along to his dad’s music. Hailey certainly impacted her husband’s latest albums, Swag and Swag II, and it’s hard to imagine that becoming a father didn’t also provide the singer with inspiration.

While there’s surely been plenty of memories to hold onto from the past 18 months, Justin and Hailey have seen their share of strife as well. Justin allegedly struggled after Diddy was arrested, as the two were friends when JB was younger. Rumors of tension and possible divorce also plagued the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, as Justin also grieved the loss of his grandfather.

I would imagine that the sound of hearing baby Jack start to sing along to his songs is cute enough to heal at least some of this, and I can’t wait for updates on the toddler’s other favorites from his dad’s collection in the future.