Sarah Michelle Gellar's Stunning Cut-Out Dress Post Isn't For The Buffy Reboot, But Fans Can't Stop Making Comparisons

Sarah Michelle Gellar was and will always be Buffy Summers, and lucky for fans, she’s set to reprise the character soon. Funny enough, the actress just stepped out in some incredible looks that are non-Buffy related, but fans were all over the ways she was giving Vampire Slayer even if she just came to simply slay.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Latest Look Is Getting All The Buffy Love

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress just wrapped a five-week run on Netflix’s take on the competition show Star Search. Gellar served as one of three judges alongside Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen after she had her own connection to the original Star Search when she auditioned and was rejected from the show. Check out her “wrap” post:

Gellar showed off three stellar looks she glammed up for recently in support of Star Search, as the series recently aired its last episode on Wednesday.

The Buffy fans were all over the comment section talking about how the post reminded them of the beloved supernatural series. Check out some of the Instagram comments:

“Dress and leather jacket giving Prophecy Girl vibes” - @everything_thelight_touches

“Ok first picture is giving Buffy wearing Angel’s oversized leather jacket in season 1 ❤️‍🔥” - @leamnasrallah

“Leather jacket is so Buffy coded” - @timothysryan

“What I love is how we all saw the leather jacket and instantly thought of season one” - @queensmp_

“It’s giving [Buffy] Season 3 prom episode and it is PERFECT!” - @jessicakyca

Buffy Summers loves wearing a black leather jacket, so when fans noticed her wearing one on top of a sparkly dress, they had no choice but to point it out. It’s pretty impressive that people are talking about the TV show over 20 years after the finale came out, but it goes to show the fandom is still big, and very much awaiting that upcoming reboot with every one of her social media posts.

What’s Going On With The Buffy Reboot, Anyways?

Last year, it was officially announced that Hulu was moving forward with a new Buffy series with Hamnet and Eternals filmmaker Chloé Zhao behind it. Zhao was apparently the one who convinced Sarah Michelle Gellar to reprise her famous role, thanks to her wishes to “revisit the world, not reinvent” it.

Since, a number of actors have joined the cast, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong expected to be a lead. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has said some other OG characters will return to the show as well, but that remains a secret for now. The pilot for the Buffy series was filmed over the summer, and last we heard, the series should be coming to those with a Hulu subscription sometime this year.

While we wait for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale to (hopefully) find a place on the 2026 TV schedule, you can see Gellar in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come in theaters this March 20.