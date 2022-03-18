Human Resources Voice Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Big Mouth Spinoff Actors Before

It’s finally arrived! After its initial announcement in 2019, Human Resources, the Big Mouth spinoff , has finally come to Netflix, and the series that focuses on the very popular Hormone Monsters from the original series.

But, with plenty of new names as well as familiar ones, fans of the show might be wondering where you’ve heard the cast before, or seen them. If that’s the question that’s on your mind, we have the answers for you. Here is where you’ve seen (or heard) the Human Resources cast before.

(Image credit: Hulu/Netflix)

Aidy Bryant (Emmy)

As one of the few new characters on Human Resources, Emmy is a Lovebug who gets assigned to her first client, and is voiced by the lovely Aidy Bryant. The actress has been around for some time in Hollywood, but is primarily known for her work on the popular and very long running late-night sketch show, Saturday Night Live.

Some of the other work that you might have seen her in is her own Hulu original series , Shrill, in which she stars, and she has a voice role on the series, Danger & Eggs. She’s also had recurring roles in TV shows like Girls, Horace & Pete, and more. Some of her movie roles include I Feel Pretty, The Big Sick, and others.

(Image credit: FX/Netflix)

Nick Kroll (Maurice Beverley, Rick)

Nick Kroll is a name that should sound very familiar to Big Mouth fans, as this actor is one of the co-creators of the original show and voices one of the original Hormone Monsters, Maurice, otherwise known as Maury. He also voices Rick, and older Hormone Monster that is wise beyond his years, and other characters on the show.

Kroll has been active in Hollywood for quite a while, creating and starring in several TV shows. These include, but aren’t limited to, The Kroll Show, Oh, Hello on Broadway, The League on FX, and more. His voice is also quite popular as well, as he's used it in several animated movies, like Sausage Party, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and more.

Kroll has also had a variety of live-action appearances as well, like Uncle Drew, Olympic Dreams, and The House among others.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Netflix)

Maya Rudolph (Constance LaCienega)

Maya Rudolph voices another of the Hormone Monsters from Big Mouth in Human Resources, the fabulously odd Constance LaCienega, otherwise known as Connie. Rudolph has done a variety of movies and TV roles . Most people probably know her from her time on Saturday Night Live as a cast member, just like Aidy Bryant. Rudolph also had her own variety series, called Maya & Marty alongside Martin Short, as well as guest starring on The Good Place.

In addition, Rudolph has done several live action and animated films. She was a part of the Bridesmaids cast , as well as other films, like the Grown Ups series, Sisters, Wine Country, Inherent Vice, and more. Rudolph has also shown her ability as a voice actress with big roles in animated movies like The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Luca, and Big Hero 6, as well as others.

(Image credit: Netflix)

David Thewlis (Shame Wizard)

How fitting is it that David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film franchise , ended up voicing a character known as the Shame Wizard in both Big Mouth and Human Resources? I find that hilarious.

Besides his role in Harry Potter, Thewlis is a very talented actor who has been in a variety of movies. These include Naked, Wonder Woman, Dragonheart, James and the Giant Peach, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, War Horse, The Theory of Everything, Anomalisa, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and many more.

Thewlis has also done some TV work as well, including the miniseries Dinotopia, the third season of Fargo, and recently starred in the HBO miniseries, Landscapers.

(Image credit: Amazon/Netflix)

Brandon Kyle Goodman (Walter Las Palmas)

You have to love those hate worms that turned into Lovebugs, and Walter Las Palmas was one of those in Big Mouth, and he is voiced by Brandon Kyle Goodman in Human Resources.

Goodman has primarily kept his talents to television, appearing in a variety of shows. These include Red Oaks, Alive in Denver, Little Italy, Los Angeles, Modern Love on Amazon Prime, Broke, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, among other guest appearances. He’s also appeared in movies like A Simple Wedding, People Just Do Nothing, Papi Chulo, and more.

(Image credit: STXfilms/Netflix)

Keke Palmer (Rochelle)

Rochelle was another hate worm that turned into a Lovebug on Big Mouth, and she is still voiced by Keke Palmer. Starting off her career early, Palmer appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows during her youth and has only continued to do so.

Some of her biggest TV show parts thus far have been her star role in True Jackson V.P. on Nickelodeon, the Ryan Murphy-created Scream Queens, the animated series, The Winx Club, and Berlin Station. Palmer has been in many movies, including Akeelah and the Bee, Madea’s Family Reunion, Jump In!, Shrink, Joyful Noise, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Hustlers, and more. She’s also going to star in the upcoming Jordan Peele horror film, Nope.

(Image credit: Showtime/Netflix)

Pamela Adlon (Sonya Poinsettia)

Pamela Adlon voices Sonya Poinsettia, another Lovebug from Big Mouth, who is also a part of Human Resources. Adlon has been active in the industry for a long time, appearing in many animated roles as well as live-action ones.

One of her most prominent animated roles that you might recognize her from is voicing Bobby Hill in King of the Hill. She’s also used her voice talents for shows such as Recess, Time Squad, Milo’s Murphy Law, the video game series Pajama Sam, and several others.

However, Adlon has also done plenty of live-action work, too. You might recognize her from the dramedy series Californication on Showtime, or her role as Pamela in Louie on FX. Some of her other work includes her FX series, Better Things, Boston Legal, Lucky Louie, and more.

Adlon has also appeared in both animated and live-action films, some of which are Say Anything…, After Midnight, Grease 2, First Girl I Loved, Bumblebee, The King of Staten Island, The Pirate Fairy, and Dino Time, among many other film roles.

(Image credit: Disney+/Netflix)

Randall Park (Peter)

Peter is another one of the new characters in Human Resources, and he is voiced by Randall Park. This actor has been all over the place with both movies and TV shows, so I would not be surprised if you have seen Park in many other projects.

Park was a part of one of the funniest Dwight jokes on The Office when he played the Asian version of Jim. However, Park has done plenty of other great TV roles, including portraying Louis Huang in Fresh Off the Boat, his recurring role in Veep, and more. He’s also become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying Special Agent Jimmy Woo in both The Ant-Man films, as well as reprising that character as a part of the WandaVision cast .

Randall Park has done many other film roles as well, including starring in the romantic comedy, Always Be My Maybe, portraying Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman, and playing a dictator in The Interview.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ali Wong (Becca)

Another new character on Human Resources is Becca, a mother which all the monsters are assigned to. Voiced by Ali Wong, this voice actress is primarily known for her comedy, as she has plenty of hilarious comedy specials on Netflix that you can stream at any time.

However, Wong has also done plenty in the acting sphere. In terms of movies, she starred alongside Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe, as well as appearing in movies like Birds of Prey, Onward, and more.

Wong has also had a prominent television acting career. Even though she voices Becca on Human Resources, she voices Ali on Big Mouth, as well. She also had a recurring role in Love, Victor, a starring role in Tuca & Bertie as Bertie, was a series regular on American Housewife, and was on Are You There, Chelsea?

(Image credit: HBO/Netflix)

Thandiwe Newton (Mona)

Last but not least, we have Thandiwe Newton, who voices Mona in both Human Resources and Big Mouth. Thandiwe Newton has done plenty in her long acting career, from movies to television shows.

Some of her biggest films have been Mission: Impossible 2, The Chronicles of Riddick, Crash, The Pursuit of Happyness, For Colored Girls, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and more, as well as being a part of the Reminiscence cast in 2021.

Newton has also done a lot of great television work. One of her biggest roles has been portraying Maeve Millay in the HBO original science fiction series, Westworld, which is expected to premiere its fourth season in 2022 . She also had a main role in the miniseries, Line of Duty, as well as a main role in the TV shows, The Slap and Rogue.

With so many amazing actors stepping into the fray, these are just a fraction of some of the big stars we'll be listening to in the Human Resources cast. Their voices are already iconic in every way.