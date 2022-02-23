Nope: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About Jordan Peele's Upcoming Movie

For the last couple of years, we’ve been living in a golden age of horror films, in my opinion, from haunting hits like The Conjuring universe to the post-apocalyptic film A Quiet Place and its recent sequel . However, one of the best horror films that have come out in my eyes, by far, is Get Out , directed by the wonderful Jordan Peele.

Since his directorial debut. Peele has been creating some great projects, including another picture he directed with amazing details, Us . And coming up later in 2022, his newest horror movie, Nope, arrives in theaters. With a trailer released, we now have a bit more information to go on for the highly anticipated film.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As announced on the poster Peele released to the public on Twitter , Nope is coming out on July 22, 2022. I know, that still feels like forever away, but we can at least have that to look forward to with all these upcoming horror movies .

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Nope Will Star Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, And Steven Yeun

The upcoming 2022 film is going to star Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer.

These actors have actually already worked with Peele in one way or the other. Daniel Kaluuya was the star of Get Out, where he played Chris Washington alongside Allison Williams' Rose Armitage, gaining worldwide recognition.

Steven Yeun, while he hasn’t worked on a film yet with Jordan Peele prior to Nope, has worked with Peele in television. Back in 2019, when Jordan Peele was rebooting The Twilight Zone series for the fourth time, he actually had Yeun come in as a guest star for one of his episodes, namely the episode “A Traveler.” Following a memorable run on The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun has recently been blowing up in Hollywood, with his Academy-Award-nominated performance in the international film, Minari, so it’s exciting to see him star in a horror film.

Keke Palmer, on the other hand, hasn’t had as much exposure with Jordan Peele’s style prior to her role in Nope, however, she has worked with him in the past. Back in 2013, Palmer actually had a guest role on an episode of Key & Peele, the sketch comedy series created by Jordan Peele and comedian Keegan-Michael Key . Palmer has also had experience in horror after she landed a lead role in the series, Scream Queens.

Palmer actually spoke to HollywoodLife not that long ago about her “sliding into Jordan’s DMs” years prior because she wanted to work with him, and here she was now, like a dream come true.

What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages. For whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing.’ And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope.

I’m so excited to see how these three amazing actors work together, especially under Peele’s direction. I have a feeling that Nope just might end up becoming one of the best horror movies , but only time can tell.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Nope Is Set To Be a ‘Pop Nightmare’ And An “Expansive Horror Epic”

While not much is known about the upcoming film, there were a few little details that were let loose, saying that Nope is going to be a “reimagining” of what a summer movie is, saying that it will be a “pop nightmare” and an “expansive horror epic.” The basic premise follows the residents who live in a small town in California, who are the witnesses to a discovery that will change their lives forever.

That premise still doesn’t explain what the heck the main antagonist of Nope is going to be. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t theorize about what might happen. With most of Jordan Peele’s works, he’s had deeper meanings behind the horror, in both Get Out and in Us. It wouldn’t be that much of a shocker if Nope ended up being the exact same way.

But what exactly could Nope really be talking about besides that? Personally, I have a feeling that Jordan Peele might be diving into alien territory with this film. In the trailer, you can see that cloud is looking awfully suspicious still, sucking things up into it. There are blackouts everywhere, strange things flying in the sky, and people literally getting levitated into the air out of nowhere.

There’s even a moment in the trailer where there seems to be some sort of alien plushie for sale somewhere. There’s still nothing confirmed, so take everything with a grain of salt, but I have a strong feeling aliens are the cause of this new horror.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Nope Will Also Have Supporting Roles For Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea And More

While the original three stars were reported to star in the movie previously and then confirmed with the release of the poster, there have been a couple of other actors who have been confirmed to appear alongside them.

According to Variety , Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott are going to be in Nope, though how big of a role they will have is currently unknown.

Ferreira is known for her role in HBO’s Euphoria, where she plays Kat Hernandez, alongside the wonderful Euphoria cast . Ferreira recently spoke with nj.com about her upcoming role, and how big of a fan she was on Peele’s work and what she’s done with the film.

I am a huge Jordan Peele fan. He is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of artist and genius. And he’s so nice, too. He’s just so sweet and so good at what he does. It’s so exciting…I’m so excited for it to come out. I think people are going to love it. As he always does, Jordan Peele makes the most amazing pieces of art. They’re not even movies. They’re incredibly cerebral and fun and scary, gorgeous masterpieces. That’s like the highlight of my life, working with him. I’m so lucky to be a part of that cast in my own little way.

Brandon Perea, as mentioned before, had a big role in the Netflix series, The OA, one that was canceled far too soon , in my opinion. Michael Wincott has had famous roles in films such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and in Alien: Resurrection.

We don’t know for sure how big of a part these new additions will be playing, but we, at the very least, know that the cast for this film is shaping up really nicely and I’m eager to see them all in Nope together.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Nope Will Have Moments Filmed With IMAX Cameras

According to an IMAX article about their "Filmed in IMAX" program, Megan Colligan, the president of IMAX Entertainment, said that filming with IMAX cameras, like what movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame did, allows certain points of the film to be developed exactly as the filmmaker wants it, creating a full movie-going experience.

With this in mind, it’s important to remember that “select sequences” for Nope will be filmed with IMAX cameras, as the poster states. So, it seems that Peele likely filmed the movie with the intention of it going to theaters -- as opposed to streaming -- where the IMAX scenes can be seen at their best.

This is all just speculation at this point, but right now the movie is lined up for a theatrical release, and the poster does state that it'll be "only in theaters."

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Watch The Nope Trailer

The trailer has officially dropped for the new Peele horror flick, showing not only the great cast but more hints as to what is going on. Check it out below.