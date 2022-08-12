I Just Killed My Dad: 7 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix True Crime Docuseries

Netflix continues to expand its slate of true crime docuseries and documentaries. This year alone, Netflix subscribers have been able to watch shows like Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, Our Father, and the visceral The Most Hated Man on the Internet. And now the service has released another popular series: I Just Killed My Dad.

There’s a good chance you have heard about the new docuseries either through word of mouth or by seeing it near the top of the Netflix Top 10 immediately upon release. But if you're on the fence and want to know more before you watch, here are some things you should know.

A True Crime Docuseries About A Teenage Boy Shooting And Killing His Father

I Just Killed My Dad tells the story of Anthony Templet, a quiet, seemingly typical teenage boy who shot and killed his father, Burt Templet, in June 2019. The 2022 Netflix show dives into the crime itself, its aftermath, and the events that led to the fateful and final interaction between father and son.

I Just Killed My Dad Contains Three Episodes

Some true crime documentaries play out over the course of six to ten episodes, but I Just Killed My Dad completes its story in just three chapters. Each of these three episodes aren’t all that long either with the opener “I’m Not a Killer” running 36 minutes in length, “I Found My Son” lasting 43 minutes, and the finale “Big Bad Burt” playing out in 46 minutes. All in all, it will take you a little more than two hours from start to finish.

The Title References Anthony Templet’s 911 Call

The title I Just Killed My Dad is a reference to the 911 call Anthony Templet made shortly after firing multiple rounds into his father at their Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home. Audio from the 911 call is played in the opening minute of the series and then again after the opening credits.

The Story Only Gets More Complicated As It Unfolds

What first appears to be a case of a teenager shooting his father in cold blood, seemingly for no apparent reason, becomes far more complicated as the story unfolds. As the documentary dives into the history of Anthony Templet and his father, it becomes painfully obvious that this wasn’t just some random blowup or escalation that started the night of the killing.

Family Members, Neighbors, Police, And Attorneys Help Piece The Story Together

To help provide information on Anthony Templet, his father, and the shocking killing, family members, neighbors, police officers, attorneys, and other experts are interviewed, with each person adding another layer to the increasingly complicated case.

I Just Killed My Dad Also Features Interviews With Anthony Templet

On top of that, I Just Killed My Dad also features interviews with Anthony Templet that also help piece together the story. This includes recordings from his original police interrogations as well as new interviews recorded for the docuseries.

It’s Rated TV-MA For Language And References To Abuse

Like a lot of other Netflix true crime documentaries, I Just Killed My Dad is rated TV-MA, and it received the rating due to language and references to multiple forms of abuse. If this seems like something that may be too unsettling, you may want to avoid the docuseries.

If all of this sounds like something that interests you, then don’t hesitate and check out I Just Killed My Dad to see how it all unfolds.

