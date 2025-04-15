There's Talk Of More Adolescence On Netflix, But I Hope They Avoid A Couple Of Things

We’re only a few months into the 2025 TV schedule, and already we’ve seen some incredible shows like Severence Season 2 and The White Lotus Season 3. However, neither of those popular series, or anything else, has taken hold of the conversation quite like Adolescence, the Netflix 2025 original series about a young British boy accused of brutally murdering a classmate.

The four-part series, in which each episode is a single continuous shot, tackled a lot in the course of a few hours and had an ending that left some in tears. Netflix has yet to come out and announce a second season at this point in time, but there is word that Brad Pitt’s Plan B, which produced the emotionally taxing drama, is in talks to run in back in the near future.

While I would love to see what co-creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham have in store for viewers, there are some things I hope they can avoid.

A Second Season Isn't Guaranteed, But There's Talk

There’s no guarantee that Adolescence will be brought back for a second season, but Deadline reported in April 2025, a few weeks after the show debuted on the Netflix Top 10 and didn’t leave, that Plan B was in talks with Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham to explore the idea of a return. No information has been released about those conversations and what plans the creative team would have for a continuation, but this is great news.

Shortly after that report came out, The Hollywood Reporter published an extensive interview with the Adolescence cast where Graham was asked about a second season, to which he responded by saying “Stay curious.”

I Hope The Next Season Avoids Going Back To Jamie's Story

If Adolescence ends up coming back for a second season (or more), I hope the creators avoid going back to milk more from Jamie Miller’s (Owen Cooper) story. Having already done all there is to do with his case and the fallout, I don’t see any point in going back and poking around that tale. However, I wouldn’t mind if his father (played by Stephen Graham) showed up similar to how major characters from one season of The Wire would have a one-off appearance in later seasons. And since the show is receiving comparisons to The Wire, that could work.

In fact, you could keep the show set within the same community and school and further explore the themes from the first season. With so many characters and situations worth exploring, there are so many directions this could go.

Honestly, I Hope The Creators Flat-Out Avoid Future Seasons Entirely Without A Worthy Story To Tell

As much as I loved Adolescence (seriously, I watched it in one sitting and couldn’t stop talking about it for days), I would honestly be happy if Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne ended up not making a second season if they couldn’t find the right story to tell. It’s better to have a massively successful and fulfilling single season of television than put out something that’s not going to be as creative or satisfying the second time around. It pains me to say that, but it’s the truth.

Would I be upset if Adolescence never came back? No, not really. But I will be there on day one to watch it with my Netflix subscription if it does return at some point in the future.