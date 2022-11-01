If You Liked Netflix's From Scratch Here Are 10 Romantic Dramas To Check Out

Netflix’s latest limited series, From Scratch , follows the sweeping love story of an American artist and a Sicilian chef, based on a memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke. Amy (Zoe Saldaña) is an artist studying abroad in Florence when she meets Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a chef. The two fall head over heels for each other, and over the course of eight episodes we watch their love story unfold. Along with the romance, there is also a multigenerational family story involved that is super heartfelt and touching.

I don’t know about you, but when I finished this Netflix limited series it immediately made me want to watch more romantic dramas that tell sweeping love stories that tug at your heartstrings and have astonishing set pieces. So, I’m here to help with this list of ten romantic dramas, which will include movies and shows like From Scratch.

This Is Us (Hulu)

This Is Us follows two timelines in one family. We saw Rebecca and Jack raising their triplets, Kate, Randall, and Kevin; then the other timeline follows the older versions of those kids and their significant others and families. The NBC hit drama was on for six seasons and had a fabulous cast that included Sterling K. Brown , Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia, among many others.

Much like From Scratch this show deals with life, love, and loss in a tender way. It’s a beautiful portrait of the complexities of life, and both shows will have you smiling and reaching for the tissue box at the same time.

Crazy Rich Asians (Amazon Prime)

Crazy Rich Asians is a movie about a woman who goes home with her boyfriend to meet his family. However, the catch is that his family is one of the richest in Singapore. The film follows the couple as they navigate the complexities of having an unaccepting parent, as well as their families’ cultural differences. The Crazy Rich Asians cast is stacked, and stars Constance Wu and Henry Golding portray Rachel Chu and Nick Young. They are supported by Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and more.

As I mentioned, a big part of this story is the tension between Wu’s character Rachel, and Yeoh’s character, Eleanor, Nick’s mom. A similar tension exists in From Scratch between Lino and his father. The familial drama is a major plot point in both shows. On a lighter note, From Scratch has some gorgeous episodes set in Italy, while Crazy Rich Asians takes you to the opulent mansions of Singapore, and both will make you want to travel.

Jane The Virgin (Netflix)

Jane the Virgin centers around a multigenerational household of a grandmother, mother, and daughter. It follows Jane (Gina Rodriguez) after she is accidentally inseminated, and all the trials, tribulations, and hilarity that follow. While the show is a story of Jane’s love triangle with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Michael (Brett Dier), her family plays an equally important role, which is why it reminded me of From Scratch.

Amy’s family in the Netflix series is actually quite similar to Jane’s. They’re chaotic, but their unconditional love for each other is infectious. While Jane the Virgin is 100% more of a telenovela than a classic romantic drama like the limited series, its themes of family and love are the exact same.

The Photograph (Freevee)

The Photograph weaves together two stories, one in the past and one in the present. The action follows Mae after she finds a photo that takes her down a path to figure out her mom’s past. She gets to know a journalist as she’s figuring it all out, and the two fall in love. I must admit that the actors leading this cast are astonishing - Mae is played by Issa Rae and Michael is played by LaKeith Stanfield.

What makes me think of this after watching From Scratch is the sweeping love story. It crosses generations and braids them all together into one complex story. They also both dive into the complex relationships between parents and their children, and the process of healing.

Normal People (Hulu)

Normal People is a miniseries based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney. It follows two young adults, played by breakout stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. Marianne and Connell have a complex and gorgeous love story that spans their late teenage and university years. They clearly love each other deeply, however, life throws them a lot of curveballs that cause the complexity in the show.

I must admit, when I finished From Scratch I immediately wanted to rewatch Normal People. Both shows tell painfully realistic and beautiful stories of couples who have a deep love for each other and have to face some major challenges.

Eat Pray Love (Freevee)

If the beauty of From Scratch is what got you into the show, then the movie Eat Pray Love is right up your alley. The film follows Liz Gilbert, played by Julia Roberts, as she travels the world on a mission of self-discovery and acceptance. She travels to Italy, India, and Bali, and each place brings beautiful food and people into her life.

Essentially the same thing happens in the first few episodes of From Scratch, except it’s all in Italy. Much like the movie, Lino cooks some mouth-watering food in the Netflix series that will make you want to immediately buy a plane ticket. Also, both stories are based on memoirs from women who really went on these incredible journeys.

Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Modern Love is an anthology series based on a New York Times column of the same name. Each episode follows a different love story, and it deals with all types of love, including romantic, familial, friendship, self-love, and more. It also deals with a myriad of topics like mental and physical health, divorce, and children. The show features stellar actors in each episode like Olivia Cooke, Anne Hathaway, Julia Garner, Andrew Scott, Dev Patel, Kit Harington, and many more.

I think that like From Scratch, the show deals with real people in realistic ways. It does not shy away from the challenges of love, while also highlighting its beauty.

One Day (Tubi)

This movie is likely the most similar story to From Scratch. It follows Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess) and their relationship over the course of many years. The catch is, we only see one day of each year, and the rest is left for our interpretation. One Day is a gorgeous, heartbreaking, and sweeping love story, much like this new Netflix show.

As I mentioned, the scope of the stories are very similar, but without spoiling anything, both have heavy endings that are also extremely touching. In short, get your tissue box out.

Love Life (HBO Max)

Love Life, like Modern Love, is also an anthology series. However, each season follows one couple and their entire relationship. The first season follows Darby’s (Anna Kendrick) story, and the second follows Marcus (William Jackson Harper) and Mia (Jessica Williams). While both stories are different, each covers an extensive period of time and really lets you sit with the lead character. This allows viewers the space and time to really get to know them, much like From Scratch.

Like Season 1 of Love Life, From Scratch adds the complexity of parenthood into the mix. Meanwhile, like the second season of HBO Max show, the Netflix series follows the long story of two people and their complete journey together, from meeting to marriage, and beyond.

Look Both Ways (Netflix)

We’re going to close it out with a story that I think is one of the more underrated movies of 2022 . The film follows Natalie (Lili Reinhart) in two different timelines. One where she is pregnant after a one-night stand with her friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez), and another where she isn’t pregnant and moves to LA to become an animator, eventually falling in love with Jake (David Corenswet). Both stories are super sweet, but also don’t shy away from the challenges of balancing love, a career, and parenthood.

Natalie’s relationship with her career and how that impacts her relationship is also a major piece of From Scratch's plot. Also, Natalie’s relationship with her family is similar to Amy’s. Both families are dysfunctional, but would do anything for each other, which is always heartwarming to watch.

