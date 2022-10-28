Normal People Star Paul Mescal Reveals How He Feels About The Possibility Of A Season 2
Will there be a Season 2 of Normal People?
Back in 2020 when the world shut down, people were looking for new shows to watch. One of the big shows of that time was Normal People, the Hulu limited series based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney. While the show ends where the book does, fans still want a second season, and apparently so does its star Paul Mescal.
Since the show was released its two stars, Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, have become big stars and very in-demand actors. While out promoting his new movie Aftersun, Mescal was asked about the possibility of another season of Normal People. While he hasn’t heard anything, he likes the idea. He said in an interview with GQ:
As someone who adores this show, it brings me so much joy to hear how much it means to the people who made it. As the show that made the world aware of them, I’d imagine has it a special place in the hearts of Mescal and Edgar-Jones. So, it makes sense that the actor is pro-Season 2.
The electric chemistry between the two actors, who are also friends off-screen, is a big reason why it was so good. This is likely why the sweeping love story they told was and is so loved by general viewers and critics. So, to see the two together again on screen, whether it be in a Season 2 or a completely different project, would be magnificent.
Along with the overall enthusiastic reception to the show, it was also critically acclaimed. It received four Emmy nominations, including one for Mescal, as well as three BAFTA nominations, including one win for the actor.
Following the success of Normal People, both Mescal and Edgar-Jones have been in high demand, and all over the 2022 movie schedule and TV schedule.
The actress acted alongside Sebastian Stan in the thriller Fresh, and co-starred with Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, along with a few other projects. While Garfield has plans to play a billionaire following the FX true crime show, Edgar-Jones went on to star in the adaptation of the bestselling novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and will be reprising her role in War of the Worlds.
Meanwhile, Mescal has been staying busy starring in movies, including Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter as well as the indie movie God’s Creatures. This year he starred in Aftersun, which is currently in theaters, and an adaptation of the opera Carmen. On top of all this, the actor is set to be in many other movies, where he’ll star alongside actors like Saoirse Ronan in Foe as well as Claire Foy and Andrew Scott in Strangers.
So, even though Mescal is all for a Season 2 of Normal People, with how busy its stars are, I highly doubt we’ll get one. And if we do, it likely won’t be for a while. However, it’s exciting to know that the actor does want one, and is ready to lead the fight for it. In the meantime, you can always watch him and Edgar-Jones in the first season of the show with a Hulu subscription. Also, make sure to keep your eye on the 2023 movie schedule for news about both Mescal and Edgar-Jones' numerous upcoming projects.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.