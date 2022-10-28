Normal People Star Paul Mescal Reveals How He Feels About The Possibility Of A Season 2

Back in 2020 when the world shut down, people were looking for new shows to watch. One of the big shows of that time was Normal People, the Hulu limited series based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney. While the show ends where the book does, fans still want a second season, and apparently so does its star Paul Mescal.

Since the show was released its two stars, Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, have become big stars and very in-demand actors. While out promoting his new movie Aftersun, Mescal was asked about the possibility of another season of Normal People. While he hasn’t heard anything, he likes the idea. He said in an interview with GQ :

There's been no conversation other than the fact that I would like to lead from the front and make it happen somehow. I'm very pro-season two, but honestly, there's no plans in place for that to happen.

As someone who adores this show, it brings me so much joy to hear how much it means to the people who made it. As the show that made the world aware of them, I’d imagine has it a special place in the hearts of Mescal and Edgar-Jones. So, it makes sense that the actor is pro-Season 2.

The electric chemistry between the two actors, who are also friends off-screen , is a big reason why it was so good. This is likely why the sweeping love story they told was and is so loved by general viewers and critics. So, to see the two together again on screen, whether it be in a Season 2 or a completely different project, would be magnificent.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Along with the overall enthusiastic reception to the show, it was also critically acclaimed. It received four Emmy nominations, including one for Mescal, as well as three BAFTA nominations, including one win for the actor.

Following the success of Normal People, both Mescal and Edgar-Jones have been in high demand, and all over the 2022 movie schedule and TV schedule .

The actress acted alongside Sebastian Stan in the thriller Fresh, and co-starred with Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, along with a few other projects . While Garfield has plans to play a billionaire following the FX true crime show, Edgar-Jones went on to star in the adaptation of the bestselling novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and will be reprising her role in War of the Worlds.

Meanwhile, Mescal has been staying busy starring in movies, including Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter as well as the indie movie God’s Creatures. This year he starred in Aftersun, which is currently in theaters, and an adaptation of the opera Carmen. On top of all this, the actor is set to be in many other movies, where he’ll star alongside actors like Saoirse Ronan in Foe as well as Claire Foy and Andrew Scott in Strangers.