From Scratch: 8 Quick Things About Zoe Saldaña's Netflix Series

Being a reasonably aged individual, I still sometimes marvel at just how much TV has changed in only the past decade. Obviously, streaming has led to one of the biggest changes, but another thing that we’re seeing more and more of is major movie stars taking their talents to cable (usually premium channels) or streaming to do a series. One such show that will be available to those with a Netflix subscription soon is From Scratch, a love story featuring Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar star Zoe Saldaña .

If you weren't aware of this upcoming series until now, don’t worry, because we have for you eight quick things you need to know about the show, so that you can decide whether or not you should mark the debut date down on your viewing calendar!

(Image credit: Netflix)

From Scratch Debuts On Netflix On October 21

As mentioned above, fans of the talented Zoe Saldaña only have a few weeks left before From Scratch will hit the grandaddy of all streamers. The series is set for a Friday, October 21 release, meaning that it’ll come just in time for a weekend binge for anyone looking to take a step away from all of the horror content that’s sure to be available by then.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Show Is A Limited Series

Streamers and cable networks might appeal to top talent more now because many of their prestige shows are limited series, and this is the case for this romantic drama. This means that From Scratch is unlikely to go beyond one season, though as we’ll see later, the story appears to be packed with enough romantic moments and family drama to be just as fulfilling as a show with several seasons. People reported that we’ll get an eight-episode season, but as Netflix hasn’t confirmed that yet, we’ll just have to wait and see.

(Image credit: Netflix)

From Scratch Is A “Cross-Cultural Love Story”

If hearing that the show is a romance got you more excited for it straight away, then hearing more about the plot should really send your heart into pitter-patter mode. The series follows American student Amy (Saldaña) as she studies abroad in Italy and has an adorable meet-cute with Sicilian chef, Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). They fall hard for one another, but their romance will be met with several challenges, including a health crisis, that will bring each of their families together in this “cross-cultural love story.” I’m already delighted and I haven’t even seen the show yet!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zoe Saldaña, Eugenio Mastrandrea, And More Star In From Scratch

Saldaña’s romantic partner in the series is filled by Mastrandrea, who will likely be new to many viewers as he only landed a handful of screen credits in the past few years, and most of those projects were made for Italian audiences. However, Tudum (opens in new tab) confirmed that From Scratch also features a number of more well-known faces, such as Kellita Smith, who’s recognizable from her five-season stint as Wanda McCullough on The Bernie Mac Show and her four years on Z Nation as Lt. Roberta Warren.

The limited series also features three-time Emmy winner Keith David, who’s been in movies like They Live, Armageddon, and The Thing, and shows such as Greenleaf and Community, and voiced nearly innumerable animated characters. Danielle Deadwyler (Station Eleven, The Haves and the Have Nots) and Judith Scott (this is her first screen credit) also star.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Series Is Inspired By The Bestselling Memoir Of The Same Name

It might feel like romantic dramas are a dime a dozen, but this one has a leg up on the competition, seeing as how it’s “inspired” by a true story. From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, is a New York Times bestselling memoir by actress Tembi Locke (Never Have I Ever, Eureka), which was released in 2019, and told of her own incredible love story with her husband. Seeing as how Tudum (opens in new tab) notes that the series only takes its inspiration from the writer’s real life, it’s possible that there will be some surprises in store even if you’ve read her book.

(Image credit: Netflix )

Reese Witherspoon’s Production Company Is Behind From Scratch

A lot of well-known talent also worked behind the scenes to bring this series to viewers, as the beloved Reese Witherspoon set the show up with her Hello Sunshine production company, and it’s additionally produced by the author. The Legally Blonde star has been a believer in the material for a long time, as she chose the memoir to be one of her book club picks , and is the latest one that she’s also brought to the screen. Locke’s sister, Attica, who worked with Witherspoon on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, serves as showrunner.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zoe Saldaña Thought The Story Was “Timeless” And “Deeply Moving”

In speaking with People (linked previously) about how she got involved with the limited series, Saldaña talked about what attracted her to the story, and said:

Their love, their friendship, their life, their journey, the story of their lives together, it's timeless. And that was deeply moving to me.

The star also happens to have some bits of the story that she relates to quite deeply, seeing as how she’s also married to an Italian man and understands some of the things that Locke went through over the course of her relationship with her husband. While reading the source material to prepare for her role, Saldaña noted:

I would laugh out loud to all the things that she — as a woman that is not Italian, marrying a very Italian man — went through. It's an ongoing thing for me. It's a saga that never ends, that I love. I've learned to embrace a lot of it … It's not for the faint of heart when you marry somebody who comes with a big baggage of 4,000 years of history and art and philosophy. And great cuisine. It's a lot to handle in just one simple day.

The star being uniquely suited for her part in this way is sure to add a good dose of authenticity to From Scratch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You Can Watch The Trailer For From Scratch Right Now

If you still aren’t convinced about the new series and think that seeing some of what’s in store will help you decide, you’re in luck, as you can take a look at the trailer for the show below!