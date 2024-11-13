The Intense Way Olivia Munn Helped John Mulaney With His Drug Recovery After Going To Rehab: ‘Like Watching A Man In A Tsunami’
This is serious a commitment.
John Mulaney is highly regarded amongst fans and fellow comedians, and one of the reasons for that is arguably that he doesn’t mind inserting himself into his material. Several years ago, the 42-year-old stand-up comedian went to rehab for addiction struggles and subsequently joked about it on SNL and in other venues. He’s continued to be candid about such topics and, more recently, his wife – actress Olivia Munn – also did. Munn specifically recalled the intense way she helped Mulaney with his drug recovery post-rehab.
In December 2020, the Mulaney star – who’s dealt with drug and alcohol addiction for years – entered rehab to participate in a 60-day program and checked out by February 2021. He and Olivia Munn went public with their relationship around May 2021 around the time that Mulaney filed for divorce from his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler. The comedian was the subject of a cover story for GQ and, as part of the spread, Munn also recalled their relationship dynamics being rough around the time they got together:
The X-Men: Apocalypse star also mentioned that her partner believed he might relapse at some point. While the knowledge that the two were expecting a child (their eventual son, Malcolm) kept the Saturday Night Live alum upbeat, he was still concerned that he’d relapse. So, when the actress was around six months pregnant, she staged a mini-intervention for her beau and began initiating random drug tests, which they still do today. John Mulaney went on to explain just why he appreciates how he and his partner operate now:
Many of the Bear guest star’s recent drug struggles were chronicled in his acclaimed comedy special, Baby J, which debuted for Netflix subscription holders in 2023. The star didn’t hold back when musing about his “cocaine stories,” his intervention and more. One could certainly argue that the special features some all-time Mulaney jokes. As of right now, he seems to be thriving from a professional perspective and seems to be content with his personal life – amid some big changes – as well.
Earlier this year, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney sparked marriage rumors and, by July 2024, the two exchanged vows in New York. By September, they also welcomed their second child (a daughter named Méi June Mulaney) via surrogate. Munn and Mulaney have reportedly continued to support each other, with the latter being by his wife’s side amid her breast cancer diagnosis. It’s lovely to see that these two are standing by each other’s sides amid health challenges and more, and one can only wish them the best.
Fans can check out many of John Mulaney’s specials by streaming them.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.