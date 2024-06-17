John Mulaney Sparked Marriage Speculation After Deleting A Photo With A Ring, But There’s Another Possible Culprit

Father’s Day is a big day for posting on the Internet, and celebrities are no exception. Amidst posts like Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone’s daughters paying tribute to the famous actors, John Mulaney shared his own post hanging out with his son Malcolm, then promptly deleted it. A ring on his finger led Internet sleuths to come to one conclusion: He’s already married Olivia Munn. While that may be true, there could be a separate culprit to the deleted photograph.

The first image that John Mulaney posted with son Malcolm was of the two of them at the breakfast table, hanging out. Eagle-eyed fans spotted John Mulaney with what looked to be wedding band on the relevant ring finger, while his little boy wore a shirt that read, ‘Yes, I know I look like my daddy.’ The photo was up for a short while before it was deleted and replaced with the following post of the two playing with bubble wrap on the floor.

Having said this, the image is still wafting around the Internet , leading many fans to speculate that he and Olivia Munn quietly tied the knot. The couple announced they were having a baby together shortly after he exited rehab and divorced his then-wife AnneMarie Tindler . He and Munn welcomed their son late in 2021, but have kept a fairly low-profile when it comes to their relationship.

The ring on the left finger is always interesting, and it’s entirely possible the couple didn’t want to share big news in a random Instagram post. However, I’d also like to point out the first image Mulaney shared of he and Malcolm was a front-facing photo. While both were looking down at food on the table, the couple have also taken some pains to keep their kid’s face off of social media.

In fact, Olivia Munn’s been careful about sharing footage with their little one in more recent months too. Malcolm’s on camera a lot, but he’s often not facing the camera, or is seen in sunglasses or in a side profile. Sometimes, his head is mostly cut off. While there are photos of him front-facing as a baby on Instagram, more often than not, his back is to the camera now .

It's a move that some celebrity parents have taken in order to give their children choice about what they want to share and when they want to share it, down the line while still being able to share some aspects of their private lives. The couple that comes to mind that does this most notably is probably Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzengger, who often hide their children’s faces in photos and other content. Schwarzenegger’s brand in particular is so focused around being a mom that it makes sense she’d want them to be involved in her posts , but this way they get privacy too.

Listen, it’s entirely possible John Mulaney may have just revealed he and Olivia Munn tied the knot on accident and deleted the photo because of it. If that’s true they’ll probably confirm in their own way one day, but right now they have a little one to raise and the actress is in the middle of a cancer battle and just had a hysterectomy this spring. We'll keep you updated.