'Amazon Was Always Clear': Jake Gyllenhaal Weighs In On The Road House Brouhaha And Premiere Boycott After Alleged BTS Drama
Where does the remake's star stand?
Fans are looking forward to seeing the upcoming remake of Road House — with the trailer showing off the ripped physique of Jake Gyllenhaal as his retired UFC-fighting character kicks all kinds of ass in the Road House trailer. But behind-the-scenes drama has stolen some of the movie's fanfare. Director Doug Liman announced in January that he plans to boycott his film’s premiere at South by Southwest in March, protesting Amazon MGM’s decision to release it to Prime Video subscription holders, rather than send it to theaters. Now Gyllenhaal has weighed in with his own view.
Road House — a remake of one of the most iconic movies of the ‘80s — stars Jake Gyllenhaal and real-life UFC icon Conor McGregor and is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, just weeks after it makes its festival debut. Doug Liman has put Amazon MGM Studios on blast for denying the movie a theatrical release, but when asked about the brouhaha, Gyllenhaal told Total Film that it was always the plan for the reboot to go straight to streaming. He said:
The actor, who is portraying Elwood Dalton in Road House, seems to see both sides of the issue. Jake Gyllenhaal said the director’s boycott stems from his love of cinema and his passion for this film. However, the Nightcrawler star also sees the evolution in how people are watching movies, and while Gyllenhaal said he loves to take in a film on the big screen, he also embraces streaming as part of the future. He continued:
Jake Gyllenhaal seems to think a good story will reach its audience no matter the format, but when you’re dealing with action, as in the Road House remake, one can understand Doug Liman’s viewpoint, given how important the visual component is.
Road House’s SXSW premiere is set for opening night of the Austin, Texas, film festival on March 8, so we’ll have to see if either side is willing to budge on the issue. In the meantime, check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what is hitting the big screen soon.
Heidi Venable
