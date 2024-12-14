Jamie Foxx’s Rep Speaks Out After The Star Was Hit In The Face With Glass During Alleged Restaurant Altercation

Last year, Jamie Foxx was embroiled in a medical emergency that sparked various reports and rumors. The 57-year-old comedian has since recovered and returned to his work. However, it was reported this weekend that Foxx was injured in a situation that involved glass being thrown at his face. Said incident was apparently part of an alleged restaurant altercation. Now, a representative for Foxx is providing an update on the star following the situation.

The Ray alum was reportedly out on Friday night with his loved ones, as the group took in a a meal at popular restaurant Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ , police were called to the establishment around 10 p.m. local time because of a supposed fight at the location. Early on, it was said that an assault report had been taken, and a witness alleged that the aforementioned Oscar winner had been hurt. Now, per a statement from the A-lister’s rep, he’s currently recovering:

Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.

TMZ also spoke to a witness about the incident, who claimed that patrons at one of the restaurant's tables were being rude towards Jamie Foxx. Per this unnamed individual, Foxx apparently tried to reason with the customers, asking them to stop being innapropriate due to his family’s presence. That was allegedly when someone at the table threw the glass at the Dreamgirls’ alum’s mouth. As of this writing, authorities have not provided any additional statements on the incident.

It's noted by the news outlet that this isn’t the first time that the They Cloned Tyrone star has frequented Mr. Chow as of late. Reporters for the site caught up with him there just earlier this week, at which point he was celebrating the release of his new coming special. As noted by the multihyphenate’s rep, he was celebrating his birthday (which is on December 13) this time around. When it comes to those accompanying him, TMZ captured photos of Corinne and Anelise Foxx – Jamie’s two daughters – at the restaurant as well.

Jamie Foxx has seemingly been popping champagne and doing quite a bit of celebrating, thanks to his new comedy special, What Had Happened Was... The production, which is available to Netflix subscription holders, sees the star discuss a myriad of topics, including the medical situation that captured much of the public’s attention in 2023. Foxx reveals on stage that he was rushed to the hospital due to a stroke – and he also makes an unexpected P. Diddy joke while sharing the emotional story.

When it comes to the restaurant incident, there are still a number of details that are unknown to the public. It’s also unclear as to when police might provide further details regarding what went down that night. All of that aside, it’s good to hear that the Jarhead star is recovering accordingly following the reported assault.

Check out Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was… now on Netflix. Those already eager to see more of Foxx should know that his latest film, Back in Action, will hit the streamer on January 17 amid the 2025 movie schedule .