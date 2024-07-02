Jamie Foxx is an acclaimed multitalent that has been a public figure for decades now. As such, his generations of fans were concerned when Foxx was hospitalized under mysterious circumstances in the midst of filming Back in Action (which will be released for those with a Netflix subscription). Jamie Foxx recently got real about when his medical emergency started, and the first symptom he experienced. He was even quoted saying "I was gone for 20 Days".

The details of Jamie Foxx's medical situation are largely being kept private, but it sounded like it was quite serious at the time. While Foxx returned to work, fans are still curious about what exactly happened. In a video on Twitter, the actor/singer opened up about how it went down. In his words:

Look, April 11th last year. Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil. [Snaps fingers.] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.

How horrifying is that? It must have been terrifying for Foxx to suddenly wake up in the hospital, after simply asking for an over the counter medication for his headache. While fans were already invested and praying for the 56 year-old star, he clearly didn't know what was going on until 20 days into his hospitalization.

During his health crisis, Netflix tried to continue filming Back in Action with a stunt double, at least whenever possible. I have to assume that the movie will be doubly popular when its released, given how the public has followed the project. Cameron Diaz praised Foxx's work in the project, which brought the actress out of retirement. Later in that same Twitter video, the Dreamgirls actor referenced whatever went wrong medically, saying:

The next doctor said something’s going on up there. [Points to his head.] I won’t say it on camera.

That certainly sounds serious, although Jamie Foxx understandably didn't want to give his medical details out to the world, especially with folks taking video. While celebrity can make one's personal life into a public manner, Foxx has maintained some privacy regarding the details of his medical scare. And it certainly seems like he's on the mend nowadays.

It should be interesting to see what comes next in Foxx's career after this medical scare. Foxx seemingly hinted at a return to stand-up, which might be a great way for him to work through his medical issues with humor.

Foxx is attached to a number of film projects, including Back in Action. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.