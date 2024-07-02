‘I Was Gone For 20 Days’: Jamie Foxx Gets Real About When His Medical Emergency Started And The First Symptom He Experienced
Jamie Foxx had a serious medical situation while he was filming a movie with Cameron Diaz.
Jamie Foxx is an acclaimed multitalent that has been a public figure for decades now. As such, his generations of fans were concerned when Foxx was hospitalized under mysterious circumstances in the midst of filming Back in Action (which will be released for those with a Netflix subscription). Jamie Foxx recently got real about when his medical emergency started, and the first symptom he experienced. He was even quoted saying "I was gone for 20 Days".
The details of Jamie Foxx's medical situation are largely being kept private, but it sounded like it was quite serious at the time. While Foxx returned to work, fans are still curious about what exactly happened. In a video on Twitter, the actor/singer opened up about how it went down. In his words:
How horrifying is that? It must have been terrifying for Foxx to suddenly wake up in the hospital, after simply asking for an over the counter medication for his headache. While fans were already invested and praying for the 56 year-old star, he clearly didn't know what was going on until 20 days into his hospitalization.
During his health crisis, Netflix tried to continue filming Back in Action with a stunt double, at least whenever possible. I have to assume that the movie will be doubly popular when its released, given how the public has followed the project. Cameron Diaz praised Foxx's work in the project, which brought the actress out of retirement. Later in that same Twitter video, the Dreamgirls actor referenced whatever went wrong medically, saying:
That certainly sounds serious, although Jamie Foxx understandably didn't want to give his medical details out to the world, especially with folks taking video. While celebrity can make one's personal life into a public manner, Foxx has maintained some privacy regarding the details of his medical scare. And it certainly seems like he's on the mend nowadays.
It should be interesting to see what comes next in Foxx's career after this medical scare. Foxx seemingly hinted at a return to stand-up, which might be a great way for him to work through his medical issues with humor.
Foxx is attached to a number of film projects, including Back in Action. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.